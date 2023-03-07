Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Free Security Cameras For Cyclone Victims

Tuesday, 7 March 2023, 9:57 am
Press Release: Farmgate

Farmgate is donating free security cameras to victims of Cyclone Gabrielle in the Hawkes Bay region who have been feeling unsafe in their own homes. Farmgate is a purpose-driven Waikato based company with a vision to reduce rural crime by 50%. Director, Andrew Sing, says these recent natural disaster events provide an opportunity for his business to do the right thing and help some fellow Kiwis by donating free security cameras.

Partnering with Vero Insurance, Farmgate has pledged twenty 4G solar-powered cameras to vulnerable rural properties in the Hawkes Bay region plus a high-tech road side license plate camera that will be connected to the Police stolen vehicle database. The cameras come to a total value of $60,000. Farmgate’s smart technology cameras help to fulfil their goal of reducing rural crime by 50%.

“By providing some tools for increased visibility on those unseen or hard to see places around the home or business we hope it will help provide some peace of mind for rural property owners dealing with the aftermath of the devastation and loss.”

On the 27th of February, over 200 Hawkes Bay locals attended a community meeting with officials to voice their frustrations. Attendees praised police efforts, but also expressed the need for security aid due to excessive looting and intruder reports. According to Radio New Zealand the overall message from the evening was articulated by the meeting organiser, Louise Parsons of Whirinaki; “we are all feeling unsafe.”

“Watching the events unfold following Cyclone Gabrielle has been quite unsettling for me and the team and our hearts go out to those affected,” Sing stated. “We felt a strong pull to do something on hearing stories of those in isolated Hawkes Bay communities feeling unsafe on their own properties be it day or night. In was then we knew we had to do something.”

The cameras on offer work anywhere with 4G reception and communicate directly with one’s phone to provide real time updates on any security needs around property and entrances.

“The license plate camera system to be supplied provides an essential extra layer of security for any isolated rural community” says Sing “as anyone in the community connected with the Farmgate APP will be notified of when a stolen vehicles arrives in the area”. Farmgate estimates that up to 60% of rural crime happens in a stolen vehicle.

“We hope the cameras it will help provide some peace of mind for property owners dealing with the aftermath of the devastation and loss,” says Sing.

Farmgate supports authorities in their efforts to reduce crime and partners with communities to provide strong theft deterrents. They will be offering ongoing support where we can to the recipients of the cameras through the local Rissington community who will be distributing the cameras directly to those most in need.

To apply for a free camera visit Farmgate’s website to make an enquiry.

These cameras will help give visibility on key areas around affected properties and buildings which may be exposed to unwanted visitors, theft or intimidation.

A license plate recognition roadside camera will also be made available once new bridges are built to provide more consistent access to cut off areas.

It’s amazing to see how the local community is coming together to help each other. We are just happy to be a small part of this.

© Scoop Media

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Farmgate on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Insurance Council: Support For The Weather Bombs $111 Million To Date
Provisional general insurance claims data for the Auckland Anniversary Weekend flood event have been released by the Insurance Council of New Zealand Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa (ICNZ)... More>>

NIWA: NZ's Wild Weather: Summer And February Climate Summaries
It has been a summer to remember, but not in a good way. February 2023 will go down as the month that Aotearoa New Zealand experienced one of its worst weather disasters... More>>

Statistics: Travel Exports Continue To Rise In The December Quarter
Total travel services exports rose $1.9 billion (255 percent) compared with the December 2021 quarter, leading the increase in total export services, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Statistics: Building Activity Eases In December 2022 Quarter
The volume of building activity fell 1.6 percent in the December 2022 quarter, compared with the September 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today. The volume of residential building work fell 2.6 percent... More>>

Canterbury Employers Chamber of Commerce: More Boom Than Bust For Canterbury Businesses

Business expectations on the regional economy are improving across a range of measures according to the latest Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce Quarterly Canterbury Business Survey... More>>



Barfoot & Thompson: Auckland Housing Market Hobbled By Extreme Weather In February

Two months of the most intense and extreme weather Auckland has ever experienced hobbled the property market during February, leading to the slowest month’s trading in a February for at least a quarter of a century... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 