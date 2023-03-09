PHI MRO Services Partners With TracPlus To Track And Enhance Safety On Leased Helicopter Fleet

PHI MRO Services, a leading maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) organization, has announced the acquisition of TracPlus’ next-generation helicopter tracking and common operating platform for their external leased aircraft fleet at HeliExpo 2023 in Atlanta. TracPlus' comprehensive solution will enhance the safety of PHI's MRO Services fleet by providing real-time situational awareness via real-time tracking while enabling data and insights to be more accessible throughout their operation.

The solution, powered by the cloud-based common operating platform TracPlus Cloud and coupled with the new RockAIR LTE device to provide dual Iridium satellite and global cellular capability, enables PHI MRO Services to more accurately ensure their leased assets are safe and being operated how and where they are expected to be - no matter how remote their mission.

“We're committed to ensuring the safety and reliability of our customers' aircraft, and we're confident that TracPlus will help us achieve that goal," said PHI MRO Services's President PHI MRO Services, Tom Neumann.

“The acquisition of TracPlus is part of PHI’s ongoing commitment to innovation by investing in the latest technology and ensuring the PHI MRO Services lease fleet is equipped with what customers need. With this new system in place, PHI MRO Services is well-positioned to continue its growth and expansion in the years ahead,” says Mr Neumann.

The added features of the dual satellite and cellular connectivity of the RockAIR, the more accessible flight data that TracPlus Cloud delivers, and the deep integration with fire products and fire agencies make TracPlus an obvious choice for customers of PHI MRO Services lease fleet.

TracPlus’ CEO Tim Lynskey adds that he’s incredibly proud to see TracPlus technology being trusted by one of the world's largest helicopter MRO organizations.

“This partnership with PHI MRO Services is a testament to the exceptional work our team delivers for our global customer base every day. Coupled with our extensive experience in providing critical support to firefighting operations around the world, we are confident that our technology will meet and exceed PHI MRO Services's expectations. We’re proud to be the platform of choice that enables safer and smarter decision making for leading aviation operators,” says Tim.

TracPlus Cloud builds on the past 14 years of development by TracPlus for leading aviation operators, militaries, and government agencies worldwide, to deliver a powerful yet simple common operating platform that enables operators of any size to keep their people safe. In addition to aviation assets, TracPlus Cloud enables operators to track and manage virtually any type of asset in virtually any environment. From snowmobiles in Antarctica to firefighters in Australia, to marine rescues with the Coastguard in New Zealand, TracPlus delivers an operational 'single view of the truth' for teams of any size.

Photo Caption: Tim Lynskey of TracPlus (left) and Tom Neumann of PHI MRO Services (right) at HeliExpo 2023 in Atlanta

About PHI MRO Services

PHI is one of the world's leading helicopter services companies, operating over 240 aircraft in over 70 locations around the world. From routine maintenance and inspections to complex modifications, PHI MRO Services offers a comprehensive suite of MRO services and capabilities to meet customer needs. PHI is well equipped with a highly experienced team of engineers, mechanics,and maintenance technicians who are trained and certified to service a wide range of aircraft models and engine types. Located in Lafayette, Louisiana, USA, the state-of-the-art maintenance and repair center is recognized as a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Certified Repair Station with DAR/DER authorization. Having a full-service MRO facility and a network of resources strategically positioned worldwide allows teams to mobilize aircraft quickly and meet the requirements of multiple international regulators to support operations across the globe.

About TracPlus

TracPlus specialises in developing leading telemetry and data solutions that make wildfire fighting organisations safer and more efficient. TracPlus is the only commercial provider to deliver a whole-of-country solution for integrated aircraft tracking in the wildfire management space. We do this by tying multiple data streams and asset types into a single view of the truth for mission-critical operations and deliver situational awareness to operators, irrespective of who owns the asset, what the asset is, who provides the tracking, or what the platform or signal type is — be it IP, IoT, cellular or satellite.

Our powerful, cloud-based platform enables our customers to track, manage, monitor, and message their personnel and resources, including land, maritime, and aviation assets, to keep crews safe, conserve resources, and maximise coordinated efforts.

As the trusted provider of the mission-critical tracking and communications platform for first responders, government agencies, militaries, and other critical operators around the world, TracPlus has been present at virtually every major disaster response globally in the past five years.

Company History

TracPlus has its roots in search and rescue after a boating triple-fatality in 2003 off the coast of New Zealand's South Island. The vessel had a traditional 121-style rescue beacon which provided a basic locational signal but due to the requirement of multiple satellite passes to pinpoint the rescue location it meant that four possible locations for the party were identified on different sides of the country. It wasn't until almost three hours after the initial incident occurred that the rescue team were able to find the vessel by which time three of the six occupants had succumbed to the treacherous conditions.

Following this incident, the pilot of the rescue helicopter and a local technology enthusiast got together to come up with a better way to find people in distress; by actively tracking them all the time, not just when they need help. In late 2005, a small satellite-based tracking terminal was fitted to a helicopter and 18 months later, TracPlus Global was born. Since then we've earned the trust of customers in over 40 countries, have supported over 9,500,000 operational hours of firefighting, search and rescue, EMS transfers, and more.

