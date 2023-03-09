Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Nurses, Midwives Call For Urgent Pay Equity Resolution

Thursday, 9 March 2023, 1:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Nurses Organisation

Nurses and midwives belonging to the New Zealand Nurses Organisation Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO) say resolving Pay Equity negotiations for each profession is essential to staff recruitment and retention, and must be sorted soon so better health care can be provided to those who need their services.

Pay Equity refers to nurses and midwives being paid at the same level as professions dominated by males that do directly comparable work. Nurses and midwives have Pay Equity claims that have been stalled by legal action over the Nursing Pay Equity claim and, while nurses have been given an interim Pay Equity payment, midwives have not.

NZNO Kaiwhakahaere Kerri Nuku, who has herself worked as a midwife, says this has caused real problems in that registered nurses who hold both competencies are being tempted to give up their midwifery competency so they can receive the Nursing Pay Equity interim payment they need to survive financially.

"On International Women’s Day (8 March) we met with our midwifery members who are frustrated at being treated differently and at the lack of progress around Pay Equity, despite that they work collaboratively with nurses, have similar qualifications and do essential work that is of equal value.

"Nurses and midwives are so thin on the ground that there is a real danger of people needing hospital or community health services, and mothers having babies not receiving adequate care. Sorting Pay Equity would go a long way towards bolstering staff numbers in both professions, but the Government seems to have other priorities.

"Meanwhile patients and pregnant women miss out, while nurses and midwives are run ragged trying to meet patient needs. This is just completely unsustainable."

Ms Nuku says every nurse and every midwife, everywhere, deserves recognition, and to receive wages that show they are equally valued and essential.

"Our people, our Māori and Pasifika, our elderly and our new young mothers need us to be there for them in numbers and every day - while the Government quibbles over money - more and more nurses and midwives are giving up on Aotearoa New Zealand and heading off for greener pastures.

"We are paying a massive price already for that, and the cost in terms of human suffering will continue to rise."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Nurses Organisation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Electricity Authority: Options Chosen To Better Manage Peak Electricity Demand This Winter
The Electricity Authority has decided what options it will progress to better manage potential supply issues during periods of peak electricity demand this winter and beyond... More>>


Fisheries NZ: New Zealand Joins International Alliance To Support Global Efforts To Combat Illegal Fishing
Aotearoa New Zealand has joined an international alliance to further support the global fight against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing. The IUU Fishing Action Alliance... More>>


Insurance Council: Support For The Weather Bombs $111 Million To Date
Provisional general insurance claims data for the Auckland Anniversary Weekend flood event have been released by the Insurance Council of New Zealand Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa (ICNZ)... More>>



Commerce Commission: Fuel Monitoring Report Shows Wellington Prices Highest, And Significant Variation Within Cities

The Commerce Commission’s second Quarterly Report on the performance of New Zealand’s $10 billion fuel markets puts the spotlight on the capital with prices in Wellington, Porirua and Lower Hutt highest across Regular 91, Premium and Diesel... More>>


Statistics: Building Activity Eases In December 2022 Quarter
The volume of building activity fell 1.6 percent in the December 2022 quarter, compared with the September 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today. The volume of residential building work fell 2.6 percent... More>>

Canterbury Employers Chamber of Commerce: More Boom Than Bust For Canterbury Businesses

Business expectations on the regional economy are improving across a range of measures according to the latest Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce Quarterly Canterbury Business Survey... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 