Parrot Analytics Streaming Report Card - Q4 2022

Last year provided volatility in the streaming world, with Wall Street giving the business a reality check that revenue and profits are more important than top-line subscriber growth and endlessly growing content budgets.

In response, leading companies pulled 180s on advertising tiers, exclusive windows, and licensing policies, setting up 2023 as a year of cutbacks and experimentation in business and content strategies.

Where do the major players head from here? Parrot Analytics presents our Q4 2022 Quarterly Report Card on the state of the streaming industry to make sense of it all.

We analyzed the major streaming platforms from five media companies that control over two thirds of all US demand for TV content: Disney (Disney+ & Hulu), Warner Bros. Discovery (HBO Max & Discovery+), Paramount Global (Paramount+), NBCUniversal (Peacock), and Netflix. We include demand data for Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video, whose parent companies do not break out subscriber or revenue numbers for their entertainment platforms, but who stand out in audience demand share and major awards recognition.

We have combined subscriber and revenue data from corporate earnings reports with our exclusive audience demand data, one key chart, and commentary to reveal the connections between audience demand and financial performance in the entertainment industry.

