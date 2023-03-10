Why Being Self-employed Is A Great Choice

Your business – your choice! Life is all about the choices you make. Your particular mix of skills, experiences, ambition and awareness comprise the paving stones of your journey. The simple three step career process of going to school, getting a job and later retiring has become more complicated as more opportunities open up to you.

The pathway scenario could now encompass going to school, further study, employment in several jobs, purchasing your first business, changing that for another business, selling the business, starting a franchise, and never really retiring.

Twenty years ago, the prospect of remaining with one company for life wasn’t that uncommon. Interestingly, today’s youth are predicted to have up to 30 jobs over their working life.

Owning your own business – how does it happen?

“We are generally products of our environment and if your parents were in business, then you are much more likely to own a business yourself” says Richard O’Brien director of the New Zealand Business for Sale website nzbizbuysell.co.nz. “Through osmosis you will have gained skills, understand the risks and are more likely see the benefits that owning a business brings. This knowledge, awareness and conditioning makes you more receptive to self-employment and you are more likely to end up at the helm of your own business and in control of your own destiny.”

Operating and owning a business is an exciting and rewarding option. Even if your historical environment may not have equipped you with the necessary skills and knowledge, these things can be learnt and you can look to operate effectively in your own business. From here you can enjoy the benefits that self-employment brings.

Our business pioneers and entrepreneurs, who have set up businesses and succeeded, have helped put our country on the map in terms of global innovation and competitiveness. Coupled with New Zealand being ranked as number 1 among 190 economies in the ease of doing business (according to the latest World Bank annual ratings), this makes New Zealand a great place to own a business.

Small and medium size enterprises are not only our largest employers but are also a core part of our economy, contributing about 30 percent to New Zealand's GDP. So becoming part of a group that holds a large percentage of the wealth in this country, is a very attractive proposition.

If the start of the new working year doesn’t inspire you with enthusiasm, now may be the right time to take stock of what you want and to be open to the many options available to you. If you see yourself as a business or franchise owner, then go online and check out the specialist NZ business for sale websites - the choice is yours!

© Scoop Media

