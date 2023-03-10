Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Barnardos Appoints New CEO

Friday, 10 March 2023, 12:44 pm
Press Release: Barnardos

Barnardos Is Pleased To Announce The Appointment Of Matt Reid As Chief Executive Officer

Board spokesperson and Deputy Chair Katherine Rich says Barnardos is delighted to have someone of Matt’s leadership capability and experience to replace outgoing CEO Mike Munnelly, who leaves the organisation at the end of April.

“Matt brings a wealth of professional expertise to the role and has extensive knowledge of Barnardos’ work with tamariki and whanau, having served a number of years as Barnardos Deputy Chair until 2022.

“As New Zealand’s largest children’s charity, we will benefit greatly from Matt’s experience across government, social services. community and the not for profit sector.

“He is dedicated to serving tamariki, whānau and communities, and brings considerable financial and commercial acumen along with that heart for helping others,” says Mrs Rich.

Mr Reid is currently Chief Operating Officer of Porirua-based Te Ahuru Mowai – Aotearoa’s largest Māori owned Community Housing Provider established by Ngāti Toa. He has held senior roles at Te Papa Tongarewa, Department of Corrections and Hutt City Council, as well as a range of governance positions.

“I'm excited by the role and the opportunity to work with the team to make a real difference and provide a helping hand for children and whanau who need it most,” says Mr Reid.

Mrs Rich also paid tribute to the outgoing CEO and the wider Barnardos team.

“Mike Munnelly’s leadership has helped improve the lives of many young people in Aotearoa over the last five years, and throughout his entire professional career.

“The Board thanks Mike for his tremendous service and outstanding leadership guiding the Barnardos team for the last few years. We wish him all the very best for a well-deserved break, and fully expect to see him contributing to our communities again in future,” says Mrs Rich.

Matt Reid starts his role as CEO in July. Barnardos Chief Financial Officer John Willis will be acting CEO during the transition period.

