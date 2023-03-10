Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Business Employment Data: December 2022 Quarter – Information Release

Friday, 10 March 2023, 1:12 pm
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Business employment data includes filled jobs and gross earnings, with breakdowns by industry, sex, age, region, and territorial authority area, using a combination of data from two different Inland Revenue sources: the employer monthly schedule (EMS) and payday filing. Both are associated with PAYE (pay as you earn) tax data.

Key facts

Total actual filled jobs in the December 2022 quarter were 2.23 million.

In the December 2022 quarter (compared with the September 2022 quarter):

  • total seasonally adjusted filled jobs – up 0.3 percent (6,533 jobs).

For the year ended December 2022 compared with the year ended December 2021:

  • total actual gross earnings – up 9.1 percent ($12.9 billion).

An annual comparison is used for earnings to account for payroll timing differences between quarters.

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

