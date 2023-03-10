Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Wānaka Bakery Wins National Award

Friday, 10 March 2023, 1:19 pm
Press Release: Pembroke Patisserie

Wānaka’s Pembroke Pâtisserie has been crowned as New Zealand’s Best French Bakery at a glittering awards ceremony in Auckland this week

The Albert Town pâtisserie won the accolade at the 2023 French New Zealand Chamber of Commerce Gala & Business Awards (FNZCCI) on Monday night. The awards acknowledge excellence in French cuisine from bakeries, cafes and restaurants throughout NZ.

Pembroke Pâtisserie co-owner Kirsty Schmutsch says it was a pleasant surprise to win the prestigious award and meet the French delegates who attended the event.

“We were absolutely thrilled to even attend, let alone take out the top People’s Choice award,” she says. “I didn’t realise the French Ambassador Laurence Beau would be there, so it really made it that extra bit special to be receiving the award from her.”

Pembroke Pâtisserie received 45% of the total competition votes to win the People’s Choice, Best French Bakery award. It was one of nine applicants entered in the category.

“The award is a collaborative effort between us, our customers and our Wānaka community,” Schmutsch says. “Votes for the People’s Choice Award were done by QR code – the front of house team at Pembroke Pâtisserie took on the challenge with great gusto to secure as many votes as possible from our loyal and enthusiastic customers. We are passionate about French pastries and baking, so for us, this is the icing on the cake!”

“Even though we are a small patisserie at the bottom of the South Island, we're pretty chuffed that we can compete with some of the big-name bakeries in the North Island,” she adds.

French New Zealand Chamber of Commerce business development and operations manager Jeanne Nicolas says the day was about highlighting French culture.

“Food and gastronomy is a really important part of the French culture, and way of life,” she says. “I feel like French people are really proud of what they can achieve, to represent the culture abroad.

It is the French New Zealand Chamber of Commerce’s third time organising the awards – with competition categories including People’s Choice of Best French Bakery, Best French Café & Bistro and Best French Restaurant.

Public vote for the People’s Choice Awards opened February 13, 2023 and closed March 6, 2023. More than 220 New Zealand, French and French Pacific guests gathered at the Ellerslie Event Centre to celebrate the award winners on March 6.


Pembroke Patisserie co-owner Kirsty Schmutsch with of French Minister of Foreign Trade Olivier Becht, French New Zealand Chamber of Commerce business developer and operations manager Jeanne Nicolas, French Ambassador to New Zealand Laurence Beau & Maison Vauron founder and general manager Maison Vauron.

