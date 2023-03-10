Site Safe, Auckland Council And GJ Gardner To Host Series Of Toolbox Breakfasts To Encourage Environmentally Safe Sites

Site Safe, in partnership with Auckland Council, will be hosting barbeque breakfasts on GJ Gardner development sites across the Auckland region over the coming months to encourage residential builders to think about their work's impact on the environment.

"It was great to see a solid showing at our first session in Glendowie, Auckland on Friday (March 3)," Site Safe Northern Regional Manager Chris Jobson said.

"We’re excited to be hosting another three toolbox breakfasts at GJ sites across Auckland over the next few weeks. It’ll be great to hear from others from across the industry and discuss how they can reduce their environmental impact when on site."

There will be a hearty barbeque breakfast, and Site Safe’s expert Safety Advisors will be on hand to give a taste test of our Environmental Site Management training course and to help answer any questions.

The two-hour online course, developed with Auckland Council, is designed to improve environmental practices on small residential building sites.

Those participating in the course will learn about erosion and sediment control, on-site waste management, chemical and pollutant control practices and much more.

The next breakfast sessions, to be held between 7.30 and 9am, are:

Waiuku - March 31

Settlement Rd - May 5

Clarks Beach/Park Green - June 2

Parul Sood, General Manager of Waste Solutions at Auckland Council, says it has been rewarding to collaborate with a leading health and safety solution provider such as Site Safe to deliver the Environmental Site Management course.

"It’s crucial we know that even the simplest of actions on site can impact our environment and how the slightest change could help reduce environmental harm.

"The Environmental Site Management course is here to support our residential builders with changing their practices so that together we can help lift the standards and environmental controls across all sites."

There’s no better time to hone your knowledge of environmentally safe site practices. You can take our online course for a very attractive price of just $40 (excluding GST).

If you’d like to check out more about the Environmental Site Management training course, you can do so, here.

Learners who complete the course will not only better understand how to operate while mitigating environmental harm, but they will also receive an e-certificate and two Licensed Building Practitioner points.

For any other information, contact Site Safe’s Customer Service team at 0800 SITE SAFE.

© Scoop Media

