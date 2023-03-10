Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Site Safe, Auckland Council And GJ Gardner To Host Series Of Toolbox Breakfasts To Encourage Environmentally Safe Sites

Friday, 10 March 2023, 1:57 pm
Press Release: Site Safe NZ

Site Safe, in partnership with Auckland Council, will be hosting barbeque breakfasts on GJ Gardner development sites across the Auckland region over the coming months to encourage residential builders to think about their work's impact on the environment.

"It was great to see a solid showing at our first session in Glendowie, Auckland on Friday (March 3)," Site Safe Northern Regional Manager Chris Jobson said.

"We’re excited to be hosting another three toolbox breakfasts at GJ sites across Auckland over the next few weeks. It’ll be great to hear from others from across the industry and discuss how they can reduce their environmental impact when on site."

There will be a hearty barbeque breakfast, and Site Safe’s expert Safety Advisors will be on hand to give a taste test of our Environmental Site Management training course and to help answer any questions.

The two-hour online course, developed with Auckland Council, is designed to improve environmental practices on small residential building sites.

Those participating in the course will learn about erosion and sediment control, on-site waste management, chemical and pollutant control practices and much more.

The next breakfast sessions, to be held between 7.30 and 9am, are:

  • Waiuku - March 31
  • Settlement Rd - May 5
  • Clarks Beach/Park Green - June 2

Parul Sood, General Manager of Waste Solutions at Auckland Council, says it has been rewarding to collaborate with a leading health and safety solution provider such as Site Safe to deliver the Environmental Site Management course.

"It’s crucial we know that even the simplest of actions on site can impact our environment and how the slightest change could help reduce environmental harm.

"The Environmental Site Management course is here to support our residential builders with changing their practices so that together we can help lift the standards and environmental controls across all sites."

There’s no better time to hone your knowledge of environmentally safe site practices. You can take our online course for a very attractive price of just $40 (excluding GST).

If you’d like to check out more about the Environmental Site Management training course, you can do so, here.

Learners who complete the course will not only better understand how to operate while mitigating environmental harm, but they will also receive an e-certificate and two Licensed Building Practitioner points.

For any other information, contact Site Safe’s Customer Service team at 0800 SITE SAFE.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Site Safe NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Electricity Authority: Options Chosen To Better Manage Peak Electricity Demand This Winter
The Electricity Authority has decided what options it will progress to better manage potential supply issues during periods of peak electricity demand this winter and beyond... More>>


Fisheries NZ: New Zealand Joins International Alliance To Support Global Efforts To Combat Illegal Fishing
Aotearoa New Zealand has joined an international alliance to further support the global fight against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing. The IUU Fishing Action Alliance... More>>


Insurance Council: Support For The Weather Bombs $111 Million To Date
Provisional general insurance claims data for the Auckland Anniversary Weekend flood event have been released by the Insurance Council of New Zealand Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa (ICNZ)... More>>



Commerce Commission: Fuel Monitoring Report Shows Wellington Prices Highest, And Significant Variation Within Cities

The Commerce Commission’s second Quarterly Report on the performance of New Zealand’s $10 billion fuel markets puts the spotlight on the capital with prices in Wellington, Porirua and Lower Hutt highest across Regular 91, Premium and Diesel... More>>


Statistics: Building Activity Eases In December 2022 Quarter
The volume of building activity fell 1.6 percent in the December 2022 quarter, compared with the September 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today. The volume of residential building work fell 2.6 percent... More>>

Canterbury Employers Chamber of Commerce: More Boom Than Bust For Canterbury Businesses

Business expectations on the regional economy are improving across a range of measures according to the latest Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce Quarterly Canterbury Business Survey... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 