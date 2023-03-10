Disciplinary Committee To Hear CTV Complaint

An Engineering New Zealand Disciplinary Committee has set the date to hear the complaint against Dr Alan Reay. The hearing is scheduled for 21-22 August, in Christchurch.

Dr Reay’s company designed the CTV Building, which collapsed in the Christchurch Earthquake, tragically claiming 115 lives. Dr Reay was a member of Engineering New Zealand at the time the building collapsed.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment raised a complaint that Dr Reay breached his professional obligations, based on findings from the Canterbury Earthquakes Royal Commission of Inquiry.

Venue details are being confirmed. The hearing will be public with media protocols in place.

Engineering New Zealand Chief Executive Dr Richard Templer says, “We know people are looking for answers, and we owe this to the CTV families and the profession, so this is a positive step forward in the process.”

