Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Second Person Sentenced In Serious Fraud Office’s $8.7 Million Mortgage Fraud Case

Friday, 10 March 2023, 6:45 pm
Press Release: Serious Fraud Office

An Auckland woman who took part in a multi-million-dollar mortgage fraud scheme with her husband and another couple was today sentenced to 12 months home detention after pleading guilty to charges brought by the Serious Fraud Office.

Sian Grant pleaded guilty in August 2022 to four charges of obtaining by deception and one charge of attempting to obtain by deception.

Mrs Grant’s husband Joshua Grant and his associate Bryan Martin were found guilty in December following a trial for their part in the scheme.

Mr Martin’s former partner, Viki Cotter, pleaded guilty in July 2022 and was sentenced to nine months home detention in January.

Both couples sought to invest in the Auckland property market, however did not have the income needed to secure loans.

Mr Martin used a non-trading entity, Momentum Transition Developments, and created fake employment agreements for Ms Cotter and Mrs Grant.

By moving money between their private bank accounts, the group were able to give the impression that they received regular salaries.

Mortgage applications were initially submitted through a brokerage where Ms Cotter was a licensed broker, and later in person.

Fourteen loan applications were made between August 2015 and October 2016 which falsely stated the applicant was employed by Momentum. In total, the four fraudulently obtained $8.7 million in loans. Five of the loan applications were in Mrs Grant’s name.

Sentencing for Mr Martin and Mr Grant has been adjourned to 6 April 2023.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Serious Fraud Office on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Financial Markets Authority: Warns Du Val Capital Partners Limited Over Misleading Or Deceptive Statements To Investors In Du Val Mortgage Fund
The FMA is satisfied that DVCP and Du Val Group may have breached section 19 of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 (FMC Act) by engaging in misleading or deceptive conduct... More>>



Electricity Authority: Options Chosen To Better Manage Peak Electricity Demand This Winter
The Electricity Authority has decided what options it will progress to better manage potential supply issues during periods of peak electricity demand this winter and beyond... More>>


Fisheries NZ: New Zealand Joins International Alliance To Support Global Efforts To Combat Illegal Fishing
Aotearoa New Zealand has joined an international alliance to further support the global fight against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing. The IUU Fishing Action Alliance... More>>



Commerce Commission: Fuel Monitoring Report Shows Wellington Prices Highest, And Significant Variation Within Cities

The Commerce Commission’s second Quarterly Report on the performance of New Zealand’s $10 billion fuel markets puts the spotlight on the capital with prices in Wellington, Porirua and Lower Hutt highest across Regular 91, Premium and Diesel... More>>


Statistics: Building Activity Eases In December 2022 Quarter
The volume of building activity fell 1.6 percent in the December 2022 quarter, compared with the September 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today. The volume of residential building work fell 2.6 percent... More>>

Canterbury Employers Chamber of Commerce: More Boom Than Bust For Canterbury Businesses

Business expectations on the regional economy are improving across a range of measures according to the latest Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce Quarterly Canterbury Business Survey... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 