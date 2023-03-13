Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Industry Plan Has Potential To Transform NZ Economy, Say Unions

Monday, 13 March 2023, 10:20 am
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

The release of the Advanced Manufacturing Industry Transformation Plan marks an important step in delivering a high-wage, high-skill, low-emissions economy, says the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions.

Released today, the AMITP identifies actions that the Government and the sector can take to incentivise investment in R&D and advanced technologies, to lift productivity and wages, to develop a high-skilled, high-wage workforce, and to deliver net-zero emissions across the sector.

NZCTU Vice President Rachel Mackintosh said the plan had the potential to improve the wellbeing of the 250,000 Kiwis working in advanced manufacturing.

“We can provide secure, decent jobs for thousands of workers, by creating a climate- and technology-resilient industry. Advanced manufacturing makes up 10% of our economy, so the more we can future-proof this industry, the better.”

Mackintosh said the ITP was a testament to the tripartite model, with the plan drafted by unions, workers, businesses and government.

“It is crucial that we continue working collaboratively. Listening and responding to the experiences of working people, especially Māori and Pasifika workers, is central to driving the industry forward, and delivering intergenerational wellbeing for all.”

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

Contact New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RNZ: Silicon Valley Bank: NZ stock exchange opens lower
The New Zealand share market has opened lower after the collapse of a major bank in the United States over the weekend. The benchmark NZX 50 fell at market open and settled about 1.1 percent lower... More>>


Financial Markets Authority: Warns Du Val Capital Partners Limited Over Misleading Or Deceptive Statements To Investors In Du Val Mortgage Fund
The FMA is satisfied that DVCP and Du Val Group may have breached section 19 of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 (FMC Act) by engaging in misleading or deceptive conduct... More>>



Electricity Authority: Options Chosen To Better Manage Peak Electricity Demand This Winter
The Electricity Authority has decided what options it will progress to better manage potential supply issues during periods of peak electricity demand this winter and beyond... More>>




Statistics: 12 Percent Annual Increase In Food Prices Highest Since September 1989
Food prices were 12.0 percent higher in February 2023 than they were in February 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. Grocery food was the largest contributor to this movement... More>>


Commerce Commission: Fuel Monitoring Report Shows Wellington Prices Highest, And Significant Variation Within Cities

The Commerce Commission’s second Quarterly Report on the performance of New Zealand’s $10 billion fuel markets puts the spotlight on the capital with prices in Wellington, Porirua and Lower Hutt highest across Regular 91, Premium and Diesel... More>>


Statistics: Building Activity Eases In December 2022 Quarter
The volume of building activity fell 1.6 percent in the December 2022 quarter, compared with the September 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today. The volume of residential building work fell 2.6 percent... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 