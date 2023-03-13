Industry Plan Has Potential To Transform NZ Economy, Say Unions

The release of the Advanced Manufacturing Industry Transformation Plan marks an important step in delivering a high-wage, high-skill, low-emissions economy, says the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions.

Released today, the AMITP identifies actions that the Government and the sector can take to incentivise investment in R&D and advanced technologies, to lift productivity and wages, to develop a high-skilled, high-wage workforce, and to deliver net-zero emissions across the sector.

NZCTU Vice President Rachel Mackintosh said the plan had the potential to improve the wellbeing of the 250,000 Kiwis working in advanced manufacturing.

“We can provide secure, decent jobs for thousands of workers, by creating a climate- and technology-resilient industry. Advanced manufacturing makes up 10% of our economy, so the more we can future-proof this industry, the better.”

Mackintosh said the ITP was a testament to the tripartite model, with the plan drafted by unions, workers, businesses and government.

“It is crucial that we continue working collaboratively. Listening and responding to the experiences of working people, especially Māori and Pasifika workers, is central to driving the industry forward, and delivering intergenerational wellbeing for all.”

