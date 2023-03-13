Rental Price Indexes: February 2023
The rental price indexes measure the changes in prices that households pay for housing rentals.
Key facts
Monthly change
In February 2023 compared with January 2023:
- the index for the stock measure of rental property prices rose 0.4 percent
- the index for the flow measure of rental property prices fell 1.3 percent.
Annual change
In February 2023 compared with February 2022:
- the index for the stock measure of rental property prices increased 3.9 percent
- the index for the flow measure of rental property prices increased 2.1 percent.