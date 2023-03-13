12 Percent Annual Increase In Food Prices Highest Since September 1989
Food prices were 12.0 percent higher in February 2023 than they were in February 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. Grocery food was the largest contributor to this movement.
In February 2023, the annual increase was due to rises across all the broad food categories Stats NZ measures.
Compared with February 2022:
- grocery food prices increased by 12 percent
- fruit and vegetables prices increased by 23 percent
- restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased by 8.4 percent
- meat, poultry and fish prices increased by 9.8 percent
- non-alcoholic beverage prices increased by 9.1 percent.
