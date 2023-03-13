Fiji Investment & Trade Mission To NZ

A delegation of more than 50 Fijian business leaders and Fiji Government officials will be visiting New Zealand on a Trade Mission in late March.

The goal of the mission is to further reinvigorate Fiji’s growing trade and investment market in New Zealand and will be led by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Communications Hon. Manoa Kamikamica.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Officer Kamal Chetty says the Fiji delegation will be able to forge deeper connections with their counterparts in New Zealand to explore opportunities across manufacturing, services, agriculture, food and beverage, tourism, infrastructure and telecommunication sectors, among others.

The mission will allow business leaders in Auckland and Wellington to access first-hand information from Fiji Government agencies on investment incentives, and meet with Fijian exporters to learn more on trade opportunities.

The five-day outbound mission, organized by Investment Fiji in collaboration with the Fiji Consulate General and Trade Commission (Australia and New Zealand), Pacific Trade Invest New Zealand, New Zealand Fiji Business Council and Fiji New Zealand Business Council, will allow private sector organizations to participate in business-to-business meetings and networking events.

The mission will be of great value to Fijian companies seeking New Zealand investors for business expansion and/or partnerships. And of course, in return for New Zealand investor looking for new projects.

The venues are:

Auckland Monday 20 March

Venue: Cordis, 83 Symonds Street, Auckland

Time: 8am-4pm

Wellington Monday 23 March

Venue: Takina Events, 55 Cable Street, Wellington

Time: 8am-4pm

