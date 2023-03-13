Man Convicted And Ordered To Pay $57k For Unauthorised Plumbing And Drainlaying

A Wellington man was sentenced in the Hutt Valley District Court today for unlicenced plumbing and drainlaying at 12 properties from November 2019 to December 2021.

Faamanu Anae, was present in court for sentencing. The court heard victim impact statements about how Anae’s conduct caused stress and impacted their mental health.

Anae was ordered to pay $57,297.06 in reparation to his victims.

Plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying are regulated industries in New Zealand and it is illegal for anyone to do this work unless they are authorised to do so by the Board. The Board’s primary purpose is to protect public health and safety by ensuring competent individuals carry out plumbing, gasfitting, and drainlaying work.

The Board’s Chief Executive, Aleyna Hall, expressed dismay at the needless distress this has caused people who thought they were hiring a qualified practitioner. “It is very disappointing that the trust of a community and their safety was taken advantage of by Mr Anae. Plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying work is regulated in New Zealand to ensure public health and safety.”

“I want to remind business and homeowners to check whoever is doing work on their properties that they have a licence to do so. Before hiring a plumber, gasfitter, or drainlaying you should check our Register to ensure that they are authorised to carry out that work,” says Aleyna Hall.

