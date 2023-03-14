Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

BNZ To Remove International Payment Fees, Saving Customers $6m Per Year

Tuesday, 14 March 2023, 9:33 am
Press Release: BNZ

From March 23, BNZ will become the first bank in New Zealand to remove international payment fees and overseas bank charges for transactions made online.

"New Zealanders are passionate about connecting with the world, and we want to make it easier to do that," says BNZ CEO Dan Huggins. "Whether it's sending money to loved ones overseas, or to facilitate business and trade, we want to make it simpler and cheaper for our customers to manage and move their money.”

Personal customers making payments through BNZ’s mobile app or online banking will save up to $25 in fees per transaction, with the bank removing the previous $5 initiation fee and covering fees charged by recipient banks overseas.

Businesses will also benefit, with BNZ removing the initiation fee and reducing recipient bank charges for business customers by 40 percent when making online payments.

With more than half a million international payments processed by BNZ each year, the changes are expected to save customers over $6 million in the first year alone.

In addition, BNZ is making overseas payments easier and faster by simplifying its mobile banking to make overseas transactions look and feel the same as domestic ones and ensuring payments are processed as quickly as possible.

“At BNZ we are committed to making it easier for our customers to manage their money, stay connected with loved ones, and do business internationally. That’s a commitment supported by delivering market-leading products and services,” Mr Huggins says.

“If you’re not a BNZ customer, we strongly encourage you to give us a call or visit us online to take advantage of this market-leading service.”

Customers don’t need to do anything differently. The changes will go live on 23 March 2023 on BNZ’s internet banking channels and mobile banking app.

© Scoop Media

Find more from BNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RNZ: Silicon Valley Bank: NZ stock exchange opens lower
The New Zealand share market has opened lower after the collapse of a major bank in the United States over the weekend. The benchmark NZX 50 fell at market open and settled about 1.1 percent lower... More>>


Financial Markets Authority: Warns Du Val Capital Partners Limited Over Misleading Or Deceptive Statements To Investors In Du Val Mortgage Fund
The FMA is satisfied that DVCP and Du Val Group may have breached section 19 of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 (FMC Act) by engaging in misleading or deceptive conduct... More>>



Electricity Authority: Options Chosen To Better Manage Peak Electricity Demand This Winter
The Electricity Authority has decided what options it will progress to better manage potential supply issues during periods of peak electricity demand this winter and beyond... More>>




Statistics: 12 Percent Annual Increase In Food Prices Highest Since September 1989
Food prices were 12.0 percent higher in February 2023 than they were in February 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. Grocery food was the largest contributor to this movement... More>>


Commerce Commission: Fuel Monitoring Report Shows Wellington Prices Highest, And Significant Variation Within Cities

The Commerce Commission’s second Quarterly Report on the performance of New Zealand’s $10 billion fuel markets puts the spotlight on the capital with prices in Wellington, Porirua and Lower Hutt highest across Regular 91, Premium and Diesel... More>>


Statistics: Building Activity Eases In December 2022 Quarter
The volume of building activity fell 1.6 percent in the December 2022 quarter, compared with the September 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today. The volume of residential building work fell 2.6 percent... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 