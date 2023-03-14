Kiwi Start-up Fast Tracks World First To Help ‘pay-it-forward’ For Cyclone Gabrielle Victims

Tauranga-based start-up software company GoGenerosity has launched its world-first ‘pay-it-forward’ Shopify app to provide disaster relief in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

The GoGenerosity team made the call to launch the app four months earlier than planned to provide immediate assistance to those impacted. The app connects with the business’s Shopify sites, and with the click of a button at the online point of purchase, customers can quickly, easily and safely make a donation which goes to the Red Cross, Convoy of Hope, and Federated Farmers.

GoGenerosity Founder and CEO Rohan McCloskey says the pay-it-forward Shopify app was released ahead of schedule so that help could be directed to those who need it when they need it most. The app has already raised more than $1,800 in donations without promotion.

“The GoGenerosity team was heartbroken to see the devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle. We knew we had the app in the works, and that if we could launch it quickly, we could make a real difference, so we made the call to go early.

“Kiwis are renowned for their generosity, with New Zealand ranked as the third most generous country in the world from 2009-2019 according to the CAF World Giving Index, and even with the rising cost of living they want to help others in need. We’re thrilled with the results so far, with 1 in 13 customers choosing to pay-it-forward.” says Rohan.

GoGenerosity was born out of tough times at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, with Rohan implementing a pay-it-forward model to support the community while keeping his restaurants afloat. The organisation has since evolved into a Software as a Service (SaaS) model helping over 200,000 people – amplifying the work charities and businesses do and enabling retailers and customers to play a part during the shopping experience.

The startup’s ethos is centred around addressing fundamental gaps when it comes to fundraising and based on feedback from businesses and customers who say it’s often too hard and not transparent. GoGenerosity addresses these issues by simplifying the process for businesses who can easily integrate charitable giving into their operations. It also provides end-to-end visibility of the process so customers can see the positive impacts their generosity has in their communities through their online portal, Generosity HUB. Since 2020, GoGenerosity technology has facilitated more than $250,000 worth of donations.

The app is an extension of GoGenerosity’s existing offering, in this instance allowing customers to direct funds to charities specialising in cyclone relief. Kiwi businesses currently using the disaster relief app include Nothing Naughty, Flight Coffee, and The Meat Box.

Nothing Naughty’s Head of Marketing, Hannah Gentry, says that it has always been important for the business to support fellow Kiwis. “When Cyclone Gabrielle hit, we knew we wanted to help. Switching on the GoGenerosity pay-it-forward Shopify app was a no-brainer, and even better it gave our customers a chance to help too. The GG team made the switch seamless and we have been blown away by the support from our customers.”

Convoy of Hope, a large global faith-based charity helping to feed children in need, is grateful for the opportunity to connect with more New Zealanders through the app. Joel A’Bell, Regional Director, Convoy of Hope, says “GoGenerosity is opening new ways of funding our critical work, which at times like these becomes even more important with so many families displaced and impacted by the recent weather events. The technology streamlines the fundraising process which means we can get timely help to Kiwis in need – it’s a real game changer.”

While the release of the Shopify app was brought forward to facilitate New Zealand cyclone relief, Rohan and the team have plans to roll out the technology further to facilitate other donation drives across the globe.

“In the context of disaster relief, this technology can be deployed anywhere in the world at short notice. We see it as a solution that provides consumers and businesses with a method to provide relief to vulnerable communities impacted by disasters as they arise. At scale, significant funds can be deployed quickly, via a small contribution from large numbers of people,” says Rohan.

The app can be used on Shopify and Rocketspark platforms by select businesses. Businesses who want to help support the relief efforts through their eCommerce business can email hello@gogenerosity.com or visit GoGenerosity.com to book a demonstration.

