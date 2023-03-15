Southland/Otago Dairy Industry Awards Winners Environment Focused

The winners of the 2023 Southland/Otago Dairy Industry Awards Share Farmer of the Year category say they love to see people thrive and progress through the industry and believe there are still many opportunities in the dairy industry.

Michael and Shahn Smith were announced winners of the region’s Share Farmer of the Year category, announced at a dinner at Bill Richardson’s Transport World in Invercargill on Tuesday night. The other big winners were Nicole Barber who was named the 2023 Southland/Otago Dairy Manager of the Year, and Ann-Kristin Loferski, the 2023 Southland/Otago Dairy Trainee of the Year.

The Smiths saw the Awards process as an opportunity to reflect on their business. “We wanted to push ourselves with goal-setting and have conversations with like-minded people regarding the future of farming and the legacy we can leave the future generations.”

Prior to entering the dairy industry, Michael worked as a Land Management Officer (Riparian) for the Taranaki Regional Council. “My education is environmental-based, and I’m passionate about leaving the land better than we found it.”

The couple have progressed through the industry and are now 50/50 sharemilkers for Peter and Margaret Smith on their 187ha property at Otautau, milking 620 cows. They won $11,200 in prizes plus three merit awards.

The first-time entrants want to ensure their business is profitable and sustainable. “Despite additional pressures from compliance and interest rates increasing, the future is positive.”

The Smiths say during harder times they are motivated to care for the environment and the people within their business. “We love our animals and we love that we can support our family with the business, and can work with our extended family and support their businesses too.”

Michael and Shahn would like to educate children through garden to plate programmes to help break the cycle of ignorance that exists in public perception of dairy farming.

“The general public have a disconnection with where their food comes from and are entirely unaware of the amount of compliance that is required to farm.”

“We employ women in our business and support them to progress in the industry. We still find gender barriers within farming and work to support out team by limiting business with sexist individuals or companies and by calling out poor behaviour.”

Michael (36) holds a Bachelor of Science with a double major of Ecology and Zoology and a Postgraduate Diploma of Science in Zoology. Shahn holds a Bachelor of Applied Science majoring in Medical Imaging Technology and a Diploma in Business majoring in Leadership, and is currently working as a radiographer at Southland Hospital.

They cite their biggest success as creating and building a profitable business enabling them to support their team into building their own successes.

“We have regular team dinners and offer team building activities such as ski trips during winter and jet ski or boating sports in summer.”

Strengths of their business include providing their team with a good work/life balance. “We operate an 8/2 and 8/3 roster and offer as much opportunity as possible for our team to enjoy the lifestyle of farming but to also pursue their own interests,” says Shahn.

“We invest a great deal of time and effort into our team and ensure every individual has an opportunity to learn new skills, can operate equipment competently and are able to work autonomously which allows diversity and variety in day-to-day farming.”

Runner-up in the Southland-Otago category went to Hazel Baquita and Leo Panaligan who won $7,000 in prizes and three merit awards.

The couple are contract milkers for the Grasslands Ltd 402ha, 1300-cow property in Mossburn.

The first-time entrants are passionate about the dairy industry and excited for the challenges ahead to maximise their potential.

The Filipino couple have been farming together for the past 14 years and say there have been plenty of hurdles along the way including overcoming language barriers and empty pockets when they first arrived in New Zealand and say their first year contract milking was their biggest hurdle. “Dealing with new staff and overcoming the challenges to bring the farm up to potential was a crucial learning journey.”

The couple are proud they are now contract milkers with equity in the company they work for.

Leo has achieved PrimaryITO Level 4 and is a qualified artificial insemination technician, while Hazel holds a Bachelor in Human Resources and Level 5 Edible Compliance.

The couple say their skills are their biggest strengths. “Leo’s are pasture, animal health and breeding and mine are calf-rearing, milk quality and human resources,” says Hazel.

“Together, we’re a good team.”

Third place went to Ben Franklin who won $5,500 in prizes and two merit awards. He is a 20% sharemilker for Roddy MacInnes 248ha farm at Lochiel, milking 825 cows.

The first-time entrant is a Taratahi graduate and enjoys the lifestyle of farming and working with animals. “I’m always pushing to the get the most out of the farm and the cows.”

Future farming goals include farm ownership and to farm sustainably.

Nicole Barber was named the winner of the 2023 Southland/Otago Dairy Manager of the Year category.

Nicole won $7,500 in prizes plus three merit awards and is farm manager on Stefan and Holly Roulston’s 280ha, 800-cow Tapanui property.

The 28-year-old has experienced the Awards programme previously, and won the Emerging Talent merit in 2022. She has enjoyed meeting new people, and pushing herself to speak publicly and grow in confidence.

UK-born, Nicole came to New Zealand for a gap in year in 2017. “I worked as a dairy assistant and loved the lifestyle and country so much I decided to stay and progress.”

“I kind of just fell into farming, as it was a role that was familiar to me while I was backpacking,” she explains. “I realised how much I enjoyed the career and I loved the variety of jobs – the days are never the same!”

Nicole is excited about the future of dairying in New Zealand and especially seeing young females grow in numbers.

“It’s really nice to see more and more females getting into the industry and succeeding, as it is a very male-prominent industry.”

“It’s also exciting to see new technology helping to improve the lifestyle of a dairy farmer.”

Future farming goals include helping to improve the fertility within the herd and increasing the six-week in-calf rate and empty rates over the next couple of years. “We’re transitioning from autumn/spring calving to a full spring calving system.”

“I’d also like to build equity through livestock and real estate investment, before stepping up to sharemilking.”

Nicole enjoys her job so doesn’t find getting out of bed difficult, even on the coldest mornings. “That’s when the sunrises are usually the best!”

“I find satisfaction from seeing a difficult job through the to the end and knowing that each experience is an education.”

Invercargill farm manager George Lysaght-Dodson was second in the Dairy Manager category, winning $4,500 in prizes and three merit awards.

The third-time entrant placed third in the Canterbury-North Otago Dairy Trainee category last year.

George loves the variety of work farming offers. “If you want to work hard and you keep an open-mind to learning, you really can go anywhere – the sky is the limit.”

“Dairying is one of the few industries you don’t need a degree to succeed, and you can earn an excellent income and have your own business in just a few years.”

The 21-year-old draws motivation from his cows during the tough times. “If we look after our cows, our cows will look after us.”

Currently working on Fortuna Group’s 191ha property milking 500 cows, George describes himself as an active relaxer.

“I like to do things off-farm on my days off as work/life balance is very important. It refreshes and recharges me which in turn means my output at work is far better.”

George identifies the support that’s available at work as a huge strength of the business. “Everyone is so supportive, there’s monthly manager meetings and extra help and advice through farm supervisors when you need it.”

Oteramika farm manager Sameera Manage placed third and won $3,000 in prizes. Sameera works on Justin Koenig’s 279ha farm, milking 845 cows.

The 2023 Southland/Otago Dairy Trainee of the Year is Ann-Kristin Loferski who discovered her love for dairy farming while WOOFing in Northland during her working holiday.

“I thought I would go back to Germany for university, but then I realised I love the variety this career offers.”

Ann-Kristin is herd manager on Matt Haugh’s 290ha Heriot property, milking 960 cows. She won $7,000 in prizes and three merit awards.

The 24-year-old believes the Awards programme is an excellent way to gain industry skills, develop personal skills and confidence and meet like-minded people.

“I’m excited to see the progress the industry make year after year in becoming more efficient, incorporating new technologies into New Zealand’s unique farming system and making genetic progress to keep up with consumer demand for more environmentally-friendly, transparent livestock farming practices,” says Ann-Kristin.

“I see myself progressing in the industry, gaining more skills and adapting to new systems while working towards farm management and in the more distant future 50/50 sharemilking and herd ownership.”

Runner-up in the Dairy Trainee category was 2IC Liam Roberts who won $4,000 in prizes. He works on Fortuna Group’s 188ha, 500-cow farm at Invercargill.

The first-time entrant was encouraged to enter by 2021 Dairy Trainee category winner, Sophie White. “She just kept telling me how good it was!”

Liam enjoys the different aspects of dairy farming and the many different career pathways that are available.

He’s particularly interested in regenerative planting and is always looking for more sustainable ways to farm.

Third place in the Dairy Trainee category went to farm assistant Olivia Braven who won $2,500 in prizes. Olivia works on Clare and John Officer’s 232ha, 460-cow farm in Winton.

Olivia is excited to see the progression in technology. “I’d like to see how much more we can understand and improve the lives of our cows.”

“I’m also looking forward to seeing what my generation are able to bring to the industry and what changes we will make the impacts they will have.”

The Southland/Otago Dairy Industry Awards winners field day will be held on 3rd April 2023 at 297 Omutu Road

RD3 Riverton S/N Fonterra 34518 where Share Farmers of the Year, Michael and Shahn Smith sharemilk. Also presenting at the field day will be the region’s Dairy Manager of the Year, Nicole Barber and Dairy Trainee of the Year, Ann-Kristin Loferski. Further details on the winners and the field day can be found at www.dairyindustryawards.co.nz.

Share Farmer Merit Awards:

DairyNZ – People and Culture Award Michael & Shahn Smith

Ecolab Farm Dairy Hygiene Award Hazel Baquita & Leo Panaligan

Federated Farmers Leadership Award Hazel Baquita & Leo Panaligan

Honda Farm Safety, Health and Biosecurity Award Hazel Baquita & Leo Panaligan

LIC – Animal Wellbeing, Recording and Productivity Award Ben Franklin

Meridian Environmental Sustainability Award Miichael & Shahn Smith

Ravensdown Sustainable Pasture Award Ben Franklin

ANZ Business Performance Award Michael & Shahn Smith

Landpro Emerging Talent Award Emma & Jamie Hansen

Dairy Manager Merit

DeLaval Livestock Management Award Nicole Barber

Fonterra Dairy Management Award George Lysaght-Dodson

Vetsouth Environmental Sustainability Award George Lysaght-Dodson

Cow Manager Pasture & Feed Management Award Nicole Barber

Shand Thomson People & Leadership Award George Lysaght-Dodson

ANZ Personal Planning & Financial Management Award Nicole Barber

Regional Ford Emerging Talent Award Toria Harimate

Dairy Trainee Merit Awards:

DairyNZ Practical Skills Award Ann Kristin Loferski

Dairy Holdings Ltd Emerging Talent Award Arib Frankln Pelayo

MilkMap Farming Knowledge Award Ann Kristin Loferski

FMG Communication & Industry Involvement Award Ann Kristin Loferski

