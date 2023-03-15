MG Motor New Zealand Provides Assistance To Visionwest And Families Impacted By Recent Storms

The recent weather events to hit Auckland have had a devastating impact on countless families in the region, especially the seaside townships of the west coast.

As part of MG Motor’s commitment to Kiwis, the brand has partnered with a not-for-profit organisation to help alleviate some immediate transport related issues and concerns.

“We wanted to do something to assist some families in need, as well as support an agency which is directly involved with social engagement in these affected areas,” said Patrick Bourke, Country Manager for MG New Zealand.

“Visionwest Community Trust was identified as an organisation who are heavily involved with families in West Auckland, so we have provided them with five MG ZST vehicles to use over coming months.

“It’s only a small gesture, but an important one nonetheless, of what MG can do to help people in our community.”

The offer of the five new MG’s was warmly received by the team at Visionwest.

“We’d like to thank MG Motor New Zealand for helping us and people in West Auckland at this time of need,” said Nathan May, General Manager Community Services.

“The families who have received the loan vehicles are incredibly grateful as having transport means this part of their lives is no longer a logistical struggle. Trying to limit disruption and maintain routines, such as taking children to their usual play group or school, running errands or even being able to get somewhere to help others can play a huge role in getting people back on their feet.

“Additional vehicle accessibility will enable Visionwest to better serve more members of our community, providing outreach support as well as delivering much needed household items and consumables.”

Donations to the Visionwest flood appeal can be made at: Visionwest Flood Appeal (raisely.com)

