Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

MG Motor New Zealand Provides Assistance To Visionwest And Families Impacted By Recent Storms

Wednesday, 15 March 2023, 7:08 am
Press Release: MG Motor New Zealand

The recent weather events to hit Auckland have had a devastating impact on countless families in the region, especially the seaside townships of the west coast.

As part of MG Motor’s commitment to Kiwis, the brand has partnered with a not-for-profit organisation to help alleviate some immediate transport related issues and concerns.

“We wanted to do something to assist some families in need, as well as support an agency which is directly involved with social engagement in these affected areas,” said Patrick Bourke, Country Manager for MG New Zealand.

Visionwest Community Trust was identified as an organisation who are heavily involved with families in West Auckland, so we have provided them with five MG ZST vehicles to use over coming months.

“It’s only a small gesture, but an important one nonetheless, of what MG can do to help people in our community.”

The offer of the five new MG’s was warmly received by the team at Visionwest.

“We’d like to thank MG Motor New Zealand for helping us and people in West Auckland at this time of need,” said Nathan May, General Manager Community Services.

“The families who have received the loan vehicles are incredibly grateful as having transport means this part of their lives is no longer a logistical struggle. Trying to limit disruption and maintain routines, such as taking children to their usual play group or school, running errands or even being able to get somewhere to help others can play a huge role in getting people back on their feet.

“Additional vehicle accessibility will enable Visionwest to better serve more members of our community, providing outreach support as well as delivering much needed household items and consumables.”

Donations to the Visionwest flood appeal can be made at: Visionwest Flood Appeal (raisely.com)

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MG Motor New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Border Crossings Pass 1 Million
January 2023 was the first month to see over 1 million border crossings since COVID-19 related border and travel restrictions were introduced in March 2020, according to data released by Stats NZ today... More>>

RNZ: Silicon Valley Bank: NZ stock exchange opens lower
The New Zealand share market has opened lower after the collapse of a major bank in the United States over the weekend. The benchmark NZX 50 fell at market open and settled about 1.1 percent lower... More>>


Financial Markets Authority: Warns Du Val Capital Partners Limited Over Misleading Or Deceptive Statements To Investors In Du Val Mortgage Fund
The FMA is satisfied that DVCP and Du Val Group may have breached section 19 of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 (FMC Act) by engaging in misleading or deceptive conduct... More>>


REINZ February Data: Activity Remains Slow, Housing Stock Levels Return To Regular Levels
The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand’s (REINZ) February 2023 figures show a lesser rate of decline in annual median prices and sales counts, with stock levels returning to normal levels... More>>



Statistics: 12 Percent Annual Increase In Food Prices Highest Since September 1989
Food prices were 12.0 percent higher in February 2023 than they were in February 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. Grocery food was the largest contributor to this movement... More>>


Commerce Commission: Fuel Monitoring Report Shows Wellington Prices Highest, And Significant Variation Within Cities

The Commerce Commission’s second Quarterly Report on the performance of New Zealand’s $10 billion fuel markets puts the spotlight on the capital with prices in Wellington, Porirua and Lower Hutt highest across Regular 91, Premium and Diesel... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 