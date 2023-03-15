Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Deer Farmers Looking Out For Deer Farmers

Wednesday, 15 March 2023
Press Release: DINZ

Deer farmers across the country are going to great lengths to help their fellow farmers affected by Cyclone Gabrielle. As communities deal with the aftermath, stories about relief efforts continue to highlight the underlying strength of the industry here in Aotearoa.

One such affected farmer, Evan Potter, manages a 720ha property located in coastal Hawke’s Bay and is the 2021 National Ambassador for Sustainable Farming and Growing.

“It took more than a week to get running water and gain access to the property over a hill track. We had to plug holes in the boundary deer fences, having lost a mob of stags that are still on the run – I’m hoping they’ll find their way home eventually,” says Potter.

A drone had been offered to help track the herd. This was just one of the many gestures of support shown by fellow farmers.

Rick Graham was involved with flying missions for Search and Rescue in the immediate aftermath of the cyclone along the Hawke’s Bay region and also helped with the reconstruction of power lines.

Mike Humphries and Guy Laver flew a fixed wing plane up the Esk Valley to deliver three generators.

“Guys like these have stepped up to help out other deer farmers,” says Hawke’s Bay Deer Farmers Association member and First Light Foods General Manager, Matt Gibson. “The coming weeks and months will be the time when the reality of the situation and the hard graft ahead will sink in”.

“That’s when we, as a branch, will have to look at how we can help others. That’s when we’ll need to show resilience,” adds Potter.

Deer Industry New Zealand have been on the phone to farmers and working through outreach support.

“Farmers have worked quickly to assess the damage and figure out what help they require” says Deer Industry New Zealand CEO, Innes Moffat.

Moffat explains that much of the clean-up on deer farms requires specialist skills, gear and equipment. “We’ve had a lot of offers of help and donations, though figuring out the logistics of getting equipment from a Southland farm to Hawke’s Bay is harder than you’d think!”

“What we know they’ll really need in the coming months is emotional support,” says Moffat.

As Potter put it, “there’s nothing that’s not fixable, but it’s the years of work we’ve put in which has been undone by the cyclone that’s hard to take.”

Farmers can reach out to Rural Support Trust if they are in need of mental health support by calling on 0800 787 254.

