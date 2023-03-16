Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

MUNZ – RMTU Joint Media Release: Port Workers Back Port Health And Safety Plan

Thursday, 16 March 2023, 6:28 am
Press Release: Maritime Union of New Zealand

15 March

Unions representing port workers say a new port health and safety plan is a good start to making New Zealand ports safer workplaces.

The Port Sector Insights Picture and Action Plan was launched at Centreport in Wellington today.

The plan was the result of the collaboration of the Port Health and Safety Leadership Group which is made up of unions, ports and stevedoring companies, the Port Industry Association, Maritime NZ and WorkSafe. The PHSLG advises the Minister of Transport.

Rail and Maritime Transport Union Acting General Secretary Todd Valster says the plan brings together a range of information on what is behind serious harm incidents in ports.

He says good progress has been made by the PHSLG and part of the success was that workers voices were being listened to.

Mr Valster says Maritime New Zealand has played a proactive role in developing the plan.

He says some key employers in the industry are showing better leadership on health and safety as well.

“This plan gives us another tool to make New Zealand ports safe workplaces.”

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says some of the key aspects of the plan are locking in fatigue guidelines and an Approved Code of Practice for port operations.

He says unions have been advocating for these actions for many years.

Mr Harrison says there have been many examples of port workers being killed or seriously hurt on the job in recent years and change could not come soon enough.

“We have many large exporters and importers in New Zealand who we would like to see look at their supply chain practices and demand high standards from their stevedoring contractors.”

Mr Harrison says there is strong appreciation from port and maritime workers for the programme that Minister of Workplace Relations and Safety, and Minister of Transport, Michael Wood has driven forward recently in port safety.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Maritime Union of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Commerce Commission: Anti-competitive Land Covenants May Be Limiting Competition, Commission Says
The Commerce Commission has today issued guidance around anti-competitive land covenants, which may be limiting competition across many sectors of the New Zealand economy... More>>

Statistics: Border Crossings Pass 1 Million
January 2023 was the first month to see over 1 million border crossings since COVID-19 related border and travel restrictions were introduced in March 2020, according to data released by Stats NZ today... More>>

RNZ: Silicon Valley Bank: NZ stock exchange opens lower
The New Zealand share market has opened lower after the collapse of a major bank in the United States over the weekend. The benchmark NZX 50 fell at market open and settled about 1.1 percent lower... More>>


Statistics: Annual Current Account Deficit Widens To $33.8 Billion
The annual current account deficit was $33.8 billion (8.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP)) in the year ended 31 December 2022. This was $12.7 billion wider than in the year ended 31 December 2021 (6.0 percent of GDP), according to figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>

REINZ February Data: Activity Remains Slow, Housing Stock Levels Return To Regular Levels
The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand’s (REINZ) February 2023 figures show a lesser rate of decline in annual median prices and sales counts, with stock levels returning to normal levels... More>>



Statistics: 12 Percent Annual Increase In Food Prices Highest Since September 1989
Food prices were 12.0 percent higher in February 2023 than they were in February 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. Grocery food was the largest contributor to this movement... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 