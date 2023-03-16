Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kordia Group Appoints Joshua Reedy As New CISO

Thursday, 16 March 2023, 1:25 pm
Press Release: Kordia

Auckland, New Zealand – 16 March 2023 - Kordia Group has appointed Joshua Reedy as its new Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). In his new role, Reedy will take responsibility for Kordia’s Group’s internal cyber security posture, integrating best practice and leading a team of security specialists.

Reedy joins the company from Vodafone, where he was the Security Services Manager. In this role, he oversaw security operations, design and delivery and led the internal offensive security teams. Prior to Vodafone, he held a key security leadership role at 2Degrees.

Kordia Group's Chief Digital Office Aaron Olphert says Reedy was a natural choice for the role, noting his years of experience driving security initiatives within the technology and telecommunications industry.

“As a business focused on delivering mission-critical technology services and solutions, ensuring our security processes and standards are world class is an essential element of our operations,” says Olphert.

“Joshua has had hands-on experience leading internal security teams and driving uplifts in business environments similar to our own,” Olphert continued.

“Cyber security is a necessary function for all businesses these days, but particularly for Kordia where it’s also a key part of the portfolio we offer to our customers.”

Reedy says he’s excited to join the team at Kordia.

“Kordia has some brilliant people, and I’m looking forward to learning and working alongside them. What Kordia is delivering in the cyber security space to customers is really progressive, and to have a front seat as Kordia grows these services and solutions and further supports customers to become resilient and secure is such an exciting opportunity,”

Reedy’s career in the security industry has seen him gain invaluable experience at the forefront of critical infrastructure protection for telecommunication businesses. After graduating from the University of Waikato with a degree in Computer Science and Psychology, he worked for Vodafone NZ for nearly ten years in IP and security engineering roles. He then moved to 2Degrees, to a security leadership position where he was heavily involved in security governance, design and implementation, as well as risk management. In this role he managed a team of security engineers and had responsibility for vendor management.

His most recent role saw him return to Vodafone, where he played a pivotal role in leading both internal and enterprise operational delivery, shaping the security posture of the business and driving uplifts. In this role, he managed a team of over twenty-five security professionals, and held responsibilities across the Security Operations Centre (SOC) and incident response.

Reedy commenced his role in March 2023 and is based at Kordia’s Auckland head office.

