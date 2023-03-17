Changes To Pāmu Governance Roles

Pāmu is excited to announce two new appointments to governance roles at the organisation. Libby Tosswill will join Pāmu as an associate director and observer on its board. The state-owned enterprise has also appointed Jillian Laing to the board of Spring Sheep Milk Co, a public-private partnership company jointly owned by Pāmu and SLC Group.

Pāmu CEO Mark Leslie says Jillian brings expertise in marketing and sales, a global lens and connections, and commerciality in the demand generation space.

“Jillian is an international food marketer. She has been the CEO of a tech start-up and had extensive experience in global sales and marketing while she was at Fonterra. Now in her role with the World Macadamia Organisation, she is across consumer trends and customer insights globally. Jillian brings a new perspective, and we are excited to welcome her into the fold,” he says.

Libby has a Bachelor of Commerce from Otago and a financial markets background in New Zealand as well as internationally. She is heavily involved in local community governance and is currently Chair of the Porangahau Catchment Group – Taurekaitai Ki Te Paerahi, Trustee of Connect Youth and Community Trust, and an elected Trustee of the Central Hawke’s Bay Consumers Power Trust.

Since 2010 she and her husband Ben have been farming near Pōrangahau on Birch Hill Station, a 1,300-hectare sheep and beef farm with production forestry, 350 hectares of native bush, including a rare mainland long-tailed bat colony. The couple has strong conservation values, and they are very passionate about protecting and enhancing the whenua for future generations.

Libby joined Pāmu in time for its February board and sub-committee meetings. The team farewelled Bridget Giesen who has been in the associate director role for the past 12 months at its March meeting in Dunedin this week.

“It’s been an incredibly valuable experience, with lots of change and challenges in the sector. I’ve enjoyed observing and participating in the Board’s meetings and farm visits across the motu, with the highlight being the strategy day in November and the challenge to the Board’s thinking on the future for farming,” Bridget Giesen says.

Pāmu Board Chair Dr Warren Parker says: “We have a focus on increasing agri-sector leadership opportunities for women and Māori at Pāmu. Growing directors for the future is a great way to ensure continuity and development opportunities for the benefit of both individuals and the wider primary sector. These sorts of initiatives provide those with governance potential and ambition, the opportunity to participate on a board. It also provides boards with exposure to diverse talent, ideas, and experiences. I’d like to acknowledge respected industry leader Peter McClure’s contribution in the selection process of Jillian who will help to strengthen our appreciation of export marketing and sales skills especially into Asia.”

