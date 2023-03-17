Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Changes To Pāmu Governance Roles

Friday, 17 March 2023, 11:09 am
Press Release: Pamu

Pāmu is excited to announce two new appointments to governance roles at the organisation. Libby Tosswill will join Pāmu as an associate director and observer on its board. The state-owned enterprise has also appointed Jillian Laing to the board of Spring Sheep Milk Co, a public-private partnership company jointly owned by Pāmu and SLC Group.

Pāmu CEO Mark Leslie says Jillian brings expertise in marketing and sales, a global lens and connections, and commerciality in the demand generation space.

“Jillian is an international food marketer. She has been the CEO of a tech start-up and had extensive experience in global sales and marketing while she was at Fonterra. Now in her role with the World Macadamia Organisation, she is across consumer trends and customer insights globally. Jillian brings a new perspective, and we are excited to welcome her into the fold,” he says.

Libby has a Bachelor of Commerce from Otago and a financial markets background in New Zealand as well as internationally. She is heavily involved in local community governance and is currently Chair of the Porangahau Catchment Group – Taurekaitai Ki Te Paerahi, Trustee of Connect Youth and Community Trust, and an elected Trustee of the Central Hawke’s Bay Consumers Power Trust.

Since 2010 she and her husband Ben have been farming near Pōrangahau on Birch Hill Station, a 1,300-hectare sheep and beef farm with production forestry, 350 hectares of native bush, including a rare mainland long-tailed bat colony. The couple has strong conservation values, and they are very passionate about protecting and enhancing the whenua for future generations.

Libby joined Pāmu in time for its February board and sub-committee meetings. The team farewelled Bridget Giesen who has been in the associate director role for the past 12 months at its March meeting in Dunedin this week.

“It’s been an incredibly valuable experience, with lots of change and challenges in the sector. I’ve enjoyed observing and participating in the Board’s meetings and farm visits across the motu, with the highlight being the strategy day in November and the challenge to the Board’s thinking on the future for farming,” Bridget Giesen says.

Pāmu Board Chair Dr Warren Parker says: “We have a focus on increasing agri-sector leadership opportunities for women and Māori at Pāmu. Growing directors for the future is a great way to ensure continuity and development opportunities for the benefit of both individuals and the wider primary sector. These sorts of initiatives provide those with governance potential and ambition, the opportunity to participate on a board. It also provides boards with exposure to diverse talent, ideas, and experiences. I’d like to acknowledge respected industry leader Peter McClure’s contribution in the selection process of Jillian who will help to strengthen our appreciation of export marketing and sales skills especially into Asia.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Pamu on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Statistics: GDP Decreases 0.6 Percent In The December 2022 Quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.6 percent in the December 2022 quarter, following a 1.7 percent rise in the September 2022 quarter, according to quarterly figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>



Commerce Commission: Anti-competitive Land Covenants May Be Limiting Competition, Commission Says
The Commerce Commission has today issued guidance around anti-competitive land covenants, which may be limiting competition across many sectors of the New Zealand economy... More>>

Statistics: Border Crossings Pass 1 Million
January 2023 was the first month to see over 1 million border crossings since COVID-19 related border and travel restrictions were introduced in March 2020, according to data released by Stats NZ today... More>>


Fonterra: Profit Up 50% In FY23 Interim Results
Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd todayreleased its 2023 Interim Results which show the Co-op has delivered a half year Profit After Tax of $546 million, an earnings per share of 33 cents... More>>

Statistics: Annual Current Account Deficit Widens To $33.8 Billion
The annual current account deficit was $33.8 billion (8.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP)) in the year ended 31 December 2022. This was $12.7 billion wider than in the year ended 31 December 2021 (6.0 percent of GDP), according to figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>

REINZ February Data: Activity Remains Slow, Housing Stock Levels Return To Regular Levels
The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand’s (REINZ) February 2023 figures show a lesser rate of decline in annual median prices and sales counts, with stock levels returning to normal levels... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 