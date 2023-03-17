Coromandel Scallop Fishery To Remain Closed

The Coromandel scallop fishery has been fully closed to commercial and recreational fishing to allow it to recover.

Most of the Coromandel scallop fishery and all of the Northland scallop fishery were closed in 2021 due to sustainability concerns, says Fisheries New Zealand’s Director of Fisheries Management, Emma Taylor.

“In December 2022, new information led to a temporary emergency closure of the two remaining open areas, one around Little Barrier Island and the other in Colville channel. This new 2023 sustainability closure will see those areas remain closed.

“The use of emergency measures to close a fishery is rare, and they are not used lightly.”

Minister for Oceans and Fisheries, Stuart Nash, made the decision based on new survey information which showed the two open areas in the fishery could no longer sustain harvesting.

“The initial closures followed extensive surveys in 2021, which revealed sustainability concerns. Results from surveys in the areas around Little Barrier Island and the Colville Channel in 2022 revealed further serious declines in scallop numbers.

“In light of this evidence, feedback received during public consultation supported a full and ongoing closure of the fishery as well as reductions to the total allowable catch to give the fishery the best chance of recovery.”

The Minister has decided to set the commercial and recreational allowances at zero, reflecting that no fishing will take place while the closure is in effect. The closure will not affect the relatively small amount of customary allowance. We note iwi in the region strongly support the recovery of the fishery and issuing of customary fishing permits has been limited if not completely ceased.

“I’d like to thank iwi for their continued input and support in managing the recovery of this important shared fishery,” says Emma Taylor.

In summary:

All of the Coromandel scallop fishery (SCA CS) remains closed to commercial and recreational scallop fishing.

The Total Allowable Catch (TAC) has been reduced from 19 to 11 tonnes.

Commercial and recreational allowances have been set at zero, and the allowance for customary Māori fishing has been retained at 10 tonnes.

More information, including the Minister’s decision letter, can be found here: Review of sustainability measures for fisheries – April 2023 round | NZ Government (mpi.govt.nz)

Decisions for the Northland rock lobster fishery (CRA 1), also included in the April sustainability review, will be announced in the coming weeks.

© Scoop Media

