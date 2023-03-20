Announcing The 25th Anniversary Hospitality New Zealand Awards For Excellence

Hospitality New Zealand are proud to announce entries are open for the 25th prestigious Hospitality New Zealand Awards for Excellence 2023. The Awards are steeped in history, recognising businesses and people across the hospitality and accommodation sectors, celebrating the success and excellence of our industry.

The Hospitality New Zealand Awards for Excellence are the longest running, most prestigious national awards that honour the achievements of the hardworking and talented people who make the hospitality and accommodation industries exceptional.

Entries are now open to the public and will be closing on April 14.

There are 25 categories to apply for that span hospitality, accommodation, gaming and more, and chosen from the finalists is the illustrious Supreme Winner Award.

Finalists across all business and peoples categories will be announced on April 21.

In a change from previous years, the winners of the People of the Year awards categories will be awarded at the Hospitality Social Evening 2023, held at Sweat Shop Brew Kitchen social evening on June 27.

The Awards for Excellence 2023 black-tie dinner celebration taking place on 28th June, will conclude the two-day #HNZ23 conference and trade show event at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland.

Hospitality New Zealand Chief Executive Julie White says These awards are the pinnacle of our industry. It gives all operators nationwide a chance to recognise and reward those who continue to excel and progress in our industry and create the highest possible standards for both their guests and their team.

“Last year, when we held our first in-person awards for two years, I said every hospitality business and every worker out there deserves a medal for the guts and perseverance they’ve shown through what was probably the toughest period the industry has ever been through. I say it again – because the hits just keep coming but somehow, they keep getting up again.

“To those who have been working so hard to offer support to their communities and customers, these awards are a huge thank-you for your work, even if you don’t or can’t enter, or aren’t one of the winners.

The Awards for Excellence 2023 will again be hosted by Hospitality New Zealand in conjunction with our long-time principle partner Lion New Zealand.

Lion New Zealand’s Managing Director Craig Baldie said Lion was delighted to continue to support the awards.

“Lion has proudly sponsored the Awards for 25 years and we are delighted to be supporting them again for the 25th anniversary year. We look forward to celebrating excellence in the industry.

Up to five finalists will be named in each category and we encourage businesses to consider whether they can submit multiple categories.

Entries close on April 14. For further information, and to enter, go to: https://www.hospitality.org.nz/s/awards

