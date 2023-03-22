Don’t Say Bye To Kiwi Dollars, Buy Kiwi

Buy Kiwi, a new online shopping platform designed to connect New Zealanders to Kiwi-owned businesses launches this week, with the goal of helping New Zealand thrive and prosper by making it easier than ever to buy local.

“If we can get more Kiwis supporting Kiwi-owned businesses, we will be able to keep more money in the country, retain and create more jobs and, by extension, help local communities,” says Jamie Farmer, Managing Director of Buy Kiwi.

“If every Kiwi diverted just $50 per week spent with overseas companies to New Zealand-owned business, it would deliver $250 million per week back into the local economy.”

The easy-to-use online shopping platform allows consumers to search and shop for goods and services provided by Kiwi-owned businesses via free registration with a few simple clicks. Once they have signed up, they can search the full range of products which includes items such as cosmetics, books, fishing gear, toys, homewares, and hardware with many more being added every day.

In addition, any New Zealand-owned business selling products and providing services across the country, be they big or small, can register to be considered as a vendor as long as they are at least 80% New Zealand-owned.

The idea for the e-commerce business grew out of the initial stages of lockdown where many small New Zealand-owned businesses were forced to close their doors due to a lack of access to the market. And, as many businesses affected by Cyclone Gabrielle and recent flood events navigate how to continue operating, this need is just a great as ever.

“Running a business can be tough – especially when you’re small or starting out. Through Buy Kiwi we’re helping to change that by providing a ready-to-use e-commerce platform so these businesses can easily access a wider market of consumers to be able to increase their reach, and critically, continue to focus on what they do as a company.”

Shannon Munro, a Bay of Plenty dairy farmer who is the Buy Kiwi Ambassador and appears in its online commercials, says she became involved with the company as she is a firm supporter of Kiwi-owned businesses.

She says, “As a busy mum and someone who lives outside of a major city, I have been looking for a way to support New Zealand-owned businesses in a manner that is easy to use and convenient. Also, like many of us, I want to ensure that my kids have the best future possible – so anything that helps to grow and bring value back to our economy, and that provides jobs for the next generation, is important to me. Buy Kiwi is committed to delivering on this.”

“Our intention with Buy Kiwi is to help keep money in the New Zealand economy to help Kiwi-owned businesses, jobs, and the economy grow and thrive.

To demonstrate just how serious Buy Kiwi is about this, any business in a flood affected area which has been impacted, can join Buy Kiwi for free for the next year. Together, we can make a difference,” concludes Farmer.

For more information or to sign up please visit www.buykiwi.co.nz.

About Buy Kiwi

Buy Kiwi is a new e-commerce platform helping New Zealand thrive and prosper by connecting Kiwis to a huge selection of Kiwi-owned businesses.

Buy Kiwi has been built on the philosophy that supporting local, Kiwi-owned business, is good for our New Zealand communities and our economy.

This is underpinned by the principle that the more dollars we keep in New Zealand rather than sending to overseas companies, the more it helps our local communities thrive and prosper, and the more local jobs we can retain.

“Kiwis helping Kiwis – together we can make a difference.” www.buykiwi.co.nz

