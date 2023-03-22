Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Support For Restaurant Sector Focus Of Renewed Restaurant Association Partnership

Wednesday, 22 March 2023, 11:42 am
Press Release: Menulog

Online food delivery service Menulog has renewed its partnership with the Restaurant Association of New Zealand (RA) to continue its support and advocacy of the local hospitality industry.

Menulog Australia and New Zealand Commercial Director, Rory Murphy, said Menulog helps local businesses expand by providing solutions to reach new customers and offering local communities a greater choice of cuisine.

“We are committed to supporting and advocating for the New Zealand hospitality sector. The relationship with the RA is an opportunity for Menulog to reach more restaurants across the country, increase brand awareness, but most importantly, help local businesses grow.”

Menulog is currently available in almost 90 cities and towns with over 3000 restaurants on the platform, which has more than doubled since the platform launched its full delivery service in early 2021.

“After two years of significant growth we are focused on helping restaurants meet customer demand as delivery continues to be a popular choice for Kiwis,” said Mr Murphy.

Menulog are committed to work with the Restaurant Association to advocate for and develop solutions for issues impacting the industry including workforce shortages post COVID-19 and addressing how to support areas impacted by recent weather events.

“Kiwis continue to support their favourite local restaurants, but our restaurant partners are also looking to diversify revenue streams and provide customers with the best possible service.

“We are there to help provide support and expertise to ensure our restaurant partners can continue to keep serving delicious food to their communities,” said Mr Murphy.

“Our partnership with Menulog over the past two years has seen them assist the industry when we have most needed it over some difficult years. We welcome the opportunity to continue this good work as we plan for the current and future needs for the hospitality industry ,” commented Restaurant Association CEO Marisa Bidois.

The Restaurant Association partnership comes on the back of Menulog making a significant local investment last year with its first New Zealand marketing campaign and a partnership with Red Bull Flugtag at Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter in December.

