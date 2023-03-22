More Than Half Of Kiwi IT Decision-makers Believe The Government Should Be Doing More To Protect Against Security Risks

22 March 2023: KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced new research which has found almost than three in five (59 percent) IT decision-makers feel the government should be doing more to protect Kiwi businesses from cyber attacks.

In addition, fewer than half (45 percent) of Kiwi IT decision-makers say they are confident they understand their organisation's responsibilities regarding government reporting of cyber incidents and data breaches.

Jacqueline Jayne, Security Awareness Advocate for APAC at KnowBe4, says: “It is clear from our research that Kiwi IT leaders and businesses are not feeling supported by the government when it comes to security issues. There is more education required for those in IT about their obligations and commitments, but also for the general public about how to stay safe online both at home and at work.”

Things that IT decision-makers believe the government should be doing include:

Providing more education and awareness to all our citizens about the cyber risks and how to stay safe online (37 percent)

Providing more training for Kiwi businesses on cyber risks (24 percent)

Providing more funding for Kiwi businesses for cyber protection (20 percent)

Who is responsible?

Jayne continues: “The reality is that cyber threats are so pervasive that keeping individuals and businesses safe requires a combined effort from the government, business leaders, IT departments and employees alike. There is no panacea or magic technology solution that will protect your business. Everyone needs to be educated about potential threats and how to avoid them.”

Worryingly, only 38 percent of New Zealand’s IT decision-makers believe that it is everyone’s responsibility to protect the organisation from cyber attacks.

37 percent believe it is the IT department’s responsibility

23 percent believe it is the government’s responsibility

21 percent believe it is the employee’s responsibility

One in three (30 percent) say technology should be protecting the organisation from cyber attacks

The employee view:

Given the IT department’s lack of clarity, it is unsurprising that employees are also unaware of who is responsible for cybersecurity. Half (52 percent) of Kiwi office workers believe that it is everyone’s responsibility to protect the organisation from cyber attacks, however:

19 percent believe that it is the IT department’s responsibility

14 percent believe that it is the employee’s responsibility

10 percent believe that it is the government’s responsibility

One in five (21 percent) say there is technology that should be protecting the organisation from cyber attacks

