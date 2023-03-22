Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

More Than Half Of Kiwi IT Decision-makers Believe The Government Should Be Doing More To Protect Against Security Risks

Wednesday, 22 March 2023, 11:57 am
Press Release: KnowBe4

22 March 2023: KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced new research which has found almost than three in five (59 percent) IT decision-makers feel the government should be doing more to protect Kiwi businesses from cyber attacks.

In addition, fewer than half (45 percent) of Kiwi IT decision-makers say they are confident they understand their organisation's responsibilities regarding government reporting of cyber incidents and data breaches.

Jacqueline Jayne, Security Awareness Advocate for APAC at KnowBe4, says: “It is clear from our research that Kiwi IT leaders and businesses are not feeling supported by the government when it comes to security issues. There is more education required for those in IT about their obligations and commitments, but also for the general public about how to stay safe online both at home and at work.”

Things that IT decision-makers believe the government should be doing include:

  • Providing more education and awareness to all our citizens about the cyber risks and how to stay safe online (37 percent)
  • Providing more training for Kiwi businesses on cyber risks (24 percent)
  • Providing more funding for Kiwi businesses for cyber protection (20 percent)

Who is responsible?

Jayne continues: “The reality is that cyber threats are so pervasive that keeping individuals and businesses safe requires a combined effort from the government, business leaders, IT departments and employees alike. There is no panacea or magic technology solution that will protect your business. Everyone needs to be educated about potential threats and how to avoid them.”

Worryingly, only 38 percent of New Zealand’s IT decision-makers believe that it is everyone’s responsibility to protect the organisation from cyber attacks.

  • 37 percent believe it is the IT department’s responsibility
  • 23 percent believe it is the government’s responsibility
  • 21 percent believe it is the employee’s responsibility
  • One in three (30 percent) say technology should be protecting the organisation from cyber attacks

The employee view:

Given the IT department’s lack of clarity, it is unsurprising that employees are also unaware of who is responsible for cybersecurity. Half (52 percent) of Kiwi office workers believe that it is everyone’s responsibility to protect the organisation from cyber attacks, however:

  • 19 percent believe that it is the IT department’s responsibility
  • 14 percent believe that it is the employee’s responsibility
  • 10 percent believe that it is the government’s responsibility
  • One in five (21 percent) say there is technology that should be protecting the organisation from cyber attacks

For more information on KnowBe4, visit www.knowbe4.com.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from KnowBe4 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


FIRST Union: Calls For Levy On Bank Profits
FIRST Union, the union for bank workers across New Zealand, is supporting calls for an immediate inquiry into bank profits and proposing a levy on excess profits to fund the establishment of a Ministry of Green Works... More>>


Zespri: First Of New Zealand’s 2023 Kiwifruit Crop Sets Sail To Japan
The first shipment of the 2023 New Zealand kiwifruit season has now departed the Port of Tauranga, carrying around 2,500 tonnes (more than 600,000 trays) of Zespri SunGold Kiwifruit to customers in Japan... More>>



Firstgas Group: Acquisition Of Eastland Network Receives OIO Approval And A New Name Is Revealed
Firstgas Group is pleased to confirm Overseas Investment Office (OIO) approval for the acquisition of Eastland Network. The transaction will be completed on 31 March 2023... More>>



Canstar: Consumer Pulse: Kiwis Tighten Spend As They Face Financial Stress
Today Canstar is proud to release its second Consumer Pulse report, which delves into the financial worries, hopes and dreams of more than 20,000 New Zealanders over the past two years... More>>


Download Weekly: Amazon prepares Project Kuiper
The company says its terminals for its planned low earth orbit satellite network are smaller, more affordable and more capable than Starlink's 'Dishy' units... More>>


Auckland Airport: Building The Gateway New Zealand Needs: Multi-billion-dollar Investment
Auckland Airport is underway with its biggest redevelopment since the airport opened in 1966 with a brand-new domestic terminal to be fully integrated into the international terminal... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 