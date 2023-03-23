Kiwi-made 'FAQ Wizard' Uses GPT Tech To Supercharge Chatbots

Kiwi company Theta is solving chatbot challenges with the launch of FAQ Wizard. This new tool makes it easier to create advanced chatbots that give accurate knowledge to users from day one.

Chatbot authors face a familiar struggle setting up chat content. With FAQ Wizard, marketing and customer service teams can now accelerate their time to value, producing high-quality chatbot content for users and minimising frustrating chatbot interactions.

Interest in chatbots has been reignited with the launch of new AI tools, including ChatGPT – the AI chatbot launched by OpenAI. Businesses worldwide are racing to figure out where, how, and why to integrate GPT tech into their existing products and services - whether that is delivering the 'wow' to their customers, or better productivity, or both.

Theta is making the most of this latest GPT tech, and they've moved quickly to create FAQ Wizard, a free tool that runs alongside their SaaS chatbot product, FAQ Bot (www.faqbot.ai).

Introducing FAQ Wizard – supercharging chatbots

Using GPT technology, Andrew Taylor (Head of Product at Theta) and his team saw a huge opportunity to reduce chatbot setup time whilst creating an accurate and comprehensive knowledge base - all with the safety of human oversight.

Andrew Taylor explains:

"There is a common expectation that setting up a chatbot is a lengthy and complex process. Unfortunately, when the perceived time to get going is long, some businesses hold back from investing in automated self-service, so their customers miss out on getting an immediate answer from a chatbot. FAQ Wizard, together with FAQ Bot, solves this problem."

FAQ Wizard (wizard.faqbot.ai) 'scans’ existing documents and webpages, then converts them into conversational questions and answers using GPT3.5. This all happens within minutes, and you can easily create dozens of questions at a time. The chatbot author then has an opportunity to edit and review to ensure the generated content doesn't contain inaccuracies or AI 'hallucinations'. The content is then uploaded into the chatbot's knowledge base – ready for when a website visitor asks questions.

This means fewer disgruntled customers, loss of leads, or poor chatbot experiences. Visitors get the answers they want without resorting to emails and lengthy phone calls – which greatly improves the productivity of customer service teams.

"We saw that customers wanted something similar to ChatGPT but for their website. FAQ Wizard has bridged this gap. It's created a much faster, smarter way to set up chatbots."

FAQ Wizard is available for anyone to use for free, including those using Theta's chatbot product, FAQ Bot. FAQ Wizard works alongside FAQ Bot, allowing questions and answers to be directly imported once edited - accelerating time to value.

More About FAQ Bot and Theta



Theta has worked for more than 25 years, helping to transform businesses with the latest technologies. From strategy to implementation and beyond, they cover a range of specialist areas (Digital, Data & Insights, Continuous Computing, Project Delivery, Cyber Security, Dynamics 365 and Products), spanning almost every New Zealand industry. Its 300+ strong team are committed to getting your project across the line and getting it right. First time. The company has offices nationwide and counts Mainfreight, Southern Cross, Genesis, and Craigs Investment Partners among its customers.

Alongside this, the company has a dedicated Product Group that develops and brings to market a range of SaaS products from cyber security tools to chatbots like FAQ Bot (www.faqbot.ai). Our products have a great track record of innovation and solving challenges in new ways for customers in New Zealand and globally.

