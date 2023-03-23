Fewer Businesses Report Damage Due To ICT Attacks

Six percent of businesses experienced a direct ICT security attack resulting in loss or damage in the last two financial years, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

The percentage of businesses that reported loss or damage from information and communications technology (ICT) security attacks, based on businesses with access to the internet, is at its lowest since 2014, following a peak of 15 percent in 2018.

“Businesses may have faced ICT security attacks that didn’t result in loss, or they had successfully prevented them,” business performance manager Ricky Ho said.

