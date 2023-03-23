ASA Releases 2022 Advertising Turnover

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) today reported that advertising revenue across main media was $3.389 billion dollars for the 12 months ended 31 December 2022.

The data in the turnover report is from television, newspapers, magazines, interactive media, radio, outdoor, addressed mail, unaddressed mail, and cinema.

The advertising industry annual turnover statistics are made available through the Advertising Standards Authority.

Please note: The table and notes are available at www.asa.co.nz.

