New Leadership Appointed For The Central South Island Fish And Game Council

Thursday, 23 March 2023, 1:02 pm
Press Release: Fish and Game New Zealand

The Central South Island Fish & Game Council (CSIFG) announces the appointments of its new Chief Executive, Steve McKnight and Council Chair, Linn Koevoet.

Timaru-based Steve McKnight comes to CSIFG most recently from Timaru District Council and from 27 years in food manufacturing with McCain foods and Fonterra, both in NZ and Overseas.

CSIFG Council Chair Linn Koevoet says, "We are very please to have someone of Steve’s capability, experience, enthusiasm and personality join our small team."

Steve grew up in the Nelson/Marlborough Region, where he developed a keen interest in all types of hunting, fishing and outdoor activities. He now enjoys the abundance of outdoor opportunities available in the Central South Island Region.

McKnight says, "I look forward to working together with Councillors and staff to manage, maintain and enhance our regions sports fish and game bird resources sustainably in the interests of anglers and hunters.

McKnight started in the role on 20 March 2023.

Glenavy-based Linn Koevoet has been on CSIFG Council since December 2009 and was appointed Chair at the Council’s meeting in February 2023.

Koevoet says, "In my new role as Chair, I look forward to working with my fellow volunteer Councillors and Steve with a view to the future direction of how we best manage our treasured sports fish and game bird resources."

