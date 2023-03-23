Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Horticulture Programme Teaches Simple Ways To Grow Your Own Food

Thursday, 23 March 2023, 6:47 pm
Press Release: Te Pukenga

A new horticulture programme aims to offer practical gardening techniques to help feed whānau, save money and create a community of like-minded people.

"We want to give our families the ability to become more self-sufficient and to enjoy the delicious taste of organic home-grown success," says Te Pūkenga NMIT Curriculum Area Manager for Primary, Food and Environment, Pam Wood.

Pam says there's a perfect storm of increasing costs for fruit and vegetables, coupled with weather events which are impacting the movement of produce both regionally and internationally.

To help address the issue for local communities, Te Pūkenga NMIT is launching a Level 2 Sustainable Horticulture programme, which offers practical education on how to successfully grow and maintain a productive garden.

The programme is designed to give people a solution to rising food prices and offer them a way to eat healthier.

"You harvest your kai fresh when you need it; it hasn’t sat in a coolstore and you know what has gone on it while it was growing."

Jenny North, Horticulture tutor at Te Pūkenga NMIT, says classes will examine how to plan and execute a successful garden by learning several practical skills such as building your own compost and pruning and shaping trees.

"It is a hands-on course, with a bit of theory that gives reason behind what we do. We learn useful techniques for pruning and shaping trees, feeding the soil, and encouraging biodiversity," Jenny says.

"We will also focus a lot on organic practices, teaching how to make fertilizer and compost, as well as discussing sustainable solutions to managing pests and diseases."

The New Zealand Certificate in Primary Industry Skills - Sustainable Horticulture is open for enrolments in Blenheim, Kaikoura and Richmond and runs over six months with evening, daytime and Saturday morning classes available.

Details:

Programme: New Zealand Certificate in Primary Industry Skills - Sustainable Horticulture

Where/When: Blenheim: From 27 March 2023. 6-8.30pm Monday evenings and every first and third Sat 9am-1pm.

Richmond: From 26 April 2023. 6pm-8.30pm Wednesday evenings and every first and third Sat 9am-1pm.

Kaikoura: From 27 April 2023. 9.30-2.30 Thursdays only.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Pukenga on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Insurance Council: Provisional Cyclone Gabrielle Claims Reach $890m
Provisional general insurance claims data for Cyclone Gabrielle have been released by the Insurance Council of New Zealand Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa (ICNZ). Over 40,000 claims have been recorded to date worth around $890 million for Cyclone Gabrielle of which around $70m has been paid... More>>


FIRST Union: Calls For Levy On Bank Profits
FIRST Union, the union for bank workers across New Zealand, is supporting calls for an immediate inquiry into bank profits and proposing a levy on excess profits to fund the establishment of a Ministry of Green Works... More>>


Zespri: First Of New Zealand’s 2023 Kiwifruit Crop Sets Sail To Japan
The first shipment of the 2023 New Zealand kiwifruit season has now departed the Port of Tauranga, carrying around 2,500 tonnes (more than 600,000 trays) of Zespri SunGold Kiwifruit to customers in Japan... More>>


Advertising Standards Authority: Releases 2022 Advertising Turnover
The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) today reported that advertising revenue across main media was $3.389 billion dollars for the 12 months ended 31 December 2022... More>>


Canstar: Consumer Pulse: Kiwis Tighten Spend As They Face Financial Stress
Today Canstar is proud to release its second Consumer Pulse report, which delves into the financial worries, hopes and dreams of more than 20,000 New Zealanders over the past two years... More>>


Download Weekly: Amazon prepares Project Kuiper
The company says its terminals for its planned low earth orbit satellite network are smaller, more affordable and more capable than Starlink's 'Dishy' units... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 