Lagom Receives Cloud Delivery Excellence Award At Inaugural SAP New Zealand Partner Excellence Awards

Lagom is the recipient of the SAP Cloud Delivery Excellence Award 2023 for New Zealand. The award is presented by SAP for clear adoption of SAP best practices to support delivery and growth, and helping customers adopt innovation easily, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably, and run more simply with SAP cloud solutions.

“We are honoured to have received this award at the inaugural SAP partner excellence awards,” said Lagom Director Deepak Pratap. “Lagom is the cloud partner New Zealand businesses can trust to deliver complex ERP projects and provide end-to-end support to help our customers with their business transformational projects. We look forward to another successful year in 2023.”

Celebrating the outstanding achievements of SAP’s best-performing partners over the past year, the SAP Partner Excellence Awards cover six categories including excellence in innovation, customer engagement and cloud delivery. The categories aim to reflect how partners are helping customers achieve their ambitions and continue to grow, especially in the cloud.

Lagom received the partner excellence award at SAP New Zealand’s Partner Kick Off Meeting. The event was held at Auckland’s Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and hosted by Adrian Griffin, Managing Director, SAP New Zealand and Mark Hettler, Head of Partners and Channels at SAP Australia and New Zealand

About Lagom

Lagom is a delivery centric consultancy with a core focus on doing the best thing for our customer. We know that having the correct systems in place can make all the difference to the inner workings of your business. That is why our mantra is “Delivery Done Right” – and we love to do just that. Lagom has been involved in delivering complex ERP projects for many years, providing end to end offerings to help our customers with their ERP or business transformational projects. For more information, go to lagomgroup.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

