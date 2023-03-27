Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Albion Online's "Albion East" Server Is Now Live

Monday, 27 March 2023, 1:14 pm
Press Release: Sandbox Interactive

Albion Online, the fantasy sandbox MMORPG developed by Sandbox Interactive, launched its new server, Albion East, for the Asia Pacific region. Along with offering a new start in the world of Albion, the new server offers much faster connection speeds and optimised event times for players throughout the region.

The game's original server, now called Albion West, remains active, and both servers share the same free-to-play model with an optional per-character subscription.

Players can use a single account to access the servers. Both servers are not region-locked, and all players worldwide are free to play on either or both. Both Albion East and West servers will have the same game client and identical game content is available on both.

The Albion East server will open to all players on 20 March, 2023 at 11:00-UTC. This corresponds to 1900hrs China Standard Time and 2000hrs Japan/Korea Standard Time. Players should be aware that the server undergoes daily maintenance at 23:00 UTC, which corresponds to 0700 hrs China Standard Time and 0800 hrs Japan/Korea Standard Time.

These details are important for players in the Asian time zones who are planning to join the Albion East server.

Features of the Albion East (Asia Pacific) server include:

  • Greatly improved connection speeds and ping for the whole Asia-Pacific region.
  • A new and untouched version of the game, where all players start as equals and can claim their own piece of Albion.
  • A game world that is fully separate and independent from the existing "Albion West" server.
  • Timings of game and server events (territory battles, Crystal League, Faction Warfare, maintenance, etc.) that are optimised for the region.

Founder Packs for Albion East remain available until April 30, 2023, with rewards claimable on either server. These rewards include exclusive items that will never be available again, along with valuable Gold and Premium.

Moreover, Sandbox Interactive has announced a special Twitch Drop campaign to celebrate the launch of Albion East, which will run from March 15 to March 29, 2023. Players can earn exclusive chests with brand-new items by watching any Twitch channel offering regular Albion Twitch Drops.

During this period, campaigns will run daily instead of weekly, and to participate, players must link their Twitch and Albion accounts. Additionally, the first official guild season on Albion East will begin on March 25, 2023.

All players can participate and earn rewards, regardless of whether they are part of a guild. This time around, rewards include new Direwolf Skins, in addition to Fame Boosts, Battle Mounts and Avatars. The winners on each server will get their own custom statue in the Conquerors' Hall.

Guild Seasons run independently on each server, and the schedule can be found on the Albion Online Forum.

Watch the "Coming to Asia" trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iUTHkUlxJ4A

Check out the announcement on the Albion Online website:

https://albiononline.com/news/albion-east-live

Founder Packs are available on the dedicated Albion East page:

https://albiononline.com/asia

Watch the "What is Albion Online?" video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0jKEyG0kzvE

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Sandbox Interactive on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Buy Pure: New Organic Products And Production Act A Foundation For Our Future
New Zealand’s Parliament passed the Organic Products and Production Act, on Thursday 30 March 2023, signalling the end of ten years work and the beginning of a new period that will enable the organic sector... More>>


Statistics: Labour Productivity Rises 2.2 Percent
Labour productivity rose 2.2 percent in the year ended March 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. The 2.2 percent rise in labour productivity was the largest growth in the measure since 2010... More>>


NIWA: On The Search For Invaders
Deep beneath Waitomo’s rolling hills lies a maze of caves and underground rivers. Here, NIWA researchers braved the dark waters to measure the current and hunt for fishy invaders under the twinkle of the cave’s magical glowworms... More>>


Statistics: Number Of New Homes Consented Down In February
There were 2,972 new homes consented in February 2023, down 29 percent compared with February 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>


Air New Zealand: Higher Wages For Air New Zealanders At Major Airports
Air New Zealand has increased its entry wage to $30 per hour as it looks to attract around 400 outstanding people to join its Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch airport teams... More>>

Farmers Market: New Research Finds Farmer’s Market Food Cheaper Than The Supermarket
A recent survey done throughout the country conducted by Farmers’ Markets New Zealand (FMNZ) has revealed that buying fresh food directly from the grower or producer costs less money than buying the same basket of goods from the supermarket... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 