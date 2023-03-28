Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Clickthrough Launches Google Analytics 4 Migration Services For NZ Businesses

Tuesday, 28 March 2023, 3:57 pm
Press Release: Clickthrough Digital

Clickthrough has recently launched its Google Analytics 4 migration services, available for businesses across New Zealand.

With Google discontinuing its legacy Universal Analytics platform, companies must switch to Google Analytics 4 to ensure their valuable data continues to be tracked with no downtime. To ensure a smooth transition to the new platform, businesses must complete the migration process before July 1st, 2023. Clickthrough is a digital marketing agency that assists New Zealand businesses in seamlessly moving to GA4.

"At Clickthrough, we understand the importance of data insights to make informed business decisions," says CEO Glen Maguire. "That's why we're dedicated to helping businesses migrate to Google Analytics 4 seamlessly, ensuring they continue to receive valuable data insights."

Our team of experts will guide you through every step of the migration process, ensuring a smooth transition without disrupting your website's performance. With our GA4 migration services, you can access advanced analytics features like enhanced measurement capabilities, improved data reporting and machine learning-powered insights. Our GA4 goal-tracking services can help e-commerce businesses and those looking to track their online leads to monitor website traffic, measure the success of marketing campaigns, and optimise website performance.

Clickthrough’s GA4 Migration services are available now. Visit our GA4 services page to learn more and stay ahead of Google’s continued changes to their most popular analytics platform.

Email hello@clickthrough.co.nz or phone 0508 254 258 for more information.

About Clickthrough

Clickthrough is a digital marketing services provider that has been servicing customers throughout New Zealand since 2009. They offer a range of custom training courses, SEO, Google Ads training, reporting and CRO, social media marketing, web copywriting, Google Analytics, and more.

