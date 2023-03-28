MTA Announces New CEO

Lee Marshall has been appointed as the Motor Trade Association’s Chief Executive, commencing 18 April 2023.

Lee joins MTA after a successful career, spending the last 12 years in management roles in the car rental industry. He worked for Apex Car Rentals, Ezi Car Rentals, and Jucy before taking the role of Country General Manager for Avis Budget Group in 2019.

“We’re looking forward to Lee coming on board, to drive our strategy objectives to the next level and evolve MTA into the future,” says MTA President Bob Boniface.

Lee steered Avis Budget through the Covid-19 pandemic and was heavily involved with the consolidation of Avis Budget and Apex Car Rentals.

“Joining MTA is a change and opportunity to learn about something different. I’m really looking forward to getting started,” Lee says.

“MTA is a very long-standing, proud organisation that is of a scale that no other trade association for the automotive industry can really compare to.”

Lee replaces interim CEO Ian Pike.

“I would like to thank Ian for his invaluable contribution over the past 15 months. Ian has been instrumental in gaining momentum on a number of projects aligned to our future goals,” Bob says.

Lee is unavailable for interview until after he starts his role at MTA.

The Motor Trade Association (Inc) (MTA) was founded in 1917. MTA currently represents approximately 3,800 businesses within the New Zealand automotive industry and its allied services.Members of our Association operate businesses including automotive repairers (both heavy and light vehicle),collision repair,service stations, vehicle importers and distributors and vehicle sales. The automotive industryemploys 57,000New Zealandersand contributesaround $3.7billionto the New Zealand economy.

© Scoop Media

