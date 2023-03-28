Global Investment Leaders To Headline Nikko AM’s Investment Summit This Week

Nikko AM will this week hold its 8th annual Summit investment series here in New Zealand, bringing together a world-class line up of speakers to deliver global and domestic insights on the trends shaping today’s economic environment for investors.

A range of global perspectives will be provided by Nikko AM Europe’s Head of Global Equities, Will Low; Goldman Sachs Asset Management Executive Director, Sophia Ferguson; J P Morgan Alternative Asset Management CEO/CIO Paul Zummo; and ARK Invest Founder, CEO and CIO, Cathie Wood.

Nikko AM Europe’s Head of Global Equities, Will Low

For the view from this end of the world, Tim Toohey, Head of Macro and Strategy at Yarra Capital Management will provide a trans-Tasman outlook, with Nikko AM NZ’s own Michael Sherrock and Fergus McDonald respectively covering the New Zealand equities and fixed income markets.

After a tumultuous 2022 for the financial markets, all speakers will be addressing to what degree we should expect more of the same through 2023 and what will be different.

Nikko AM NZ Head of Equities and incoming Managing Director, Stuart Williams, says with many of last year’s uncertainties yet to recede from view, navigating these markets will continue to require experience, skill and patience from investors. Therefore, the opportunity to hear directly from speakers of this calibre is a timely one.

Nikko AM NZ Head of Equities and incoming Managing Director, Stuart Williams

“Across the global Nikko AM family we have over US$186billion under active management by 200 investment professionals. This gives us access to these world-class presenters, who will be joining our New Zealand team here this week to share their foremost thinking around market activity through presentations and question and answer sessions.”

The two events will be held from 8am to 12.30pm at The InterContinental Hotel in Wellington on Tuesday 28 March and The Park Hyatt Hotel in Auckland on Wednesday 29 March.

