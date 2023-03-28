Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Global Investment Leaders To Headline Nikko AM’s Investment Summit This Week

Tuesday, 28 March 2023, 7:12 pm
Press Release: Nikko Asset Management

Nikko AM will this week hold its 8th annual Summit investment series here in New Zealand, bringing together a world-class line up of speakers to deliver global and domestic insights on the trends shaping today’s economic environment for investors.

A range of global perspectives will be provided by Nikko AM Europe’s Head of Global Equities, Will Low; Goldman Sachs Asset Management Executive Director, Sophia Ferguson; J P Morgan Alternative Asset Management CEO/CIO Paul Zummo; and ARK Invest Founder, CEO and CIO, Cathie Wood.

Nikko AM Europe’s Head of Global Equities, Will Low

For the view from this end of the world, Tim Toohey, Head of Macro and Strategy at Yarra Capital Management will provide a trans-Tasman outlook, with Nikko AM NZ’s own Michael Sherrock and Fergus McDonald respectively covering the New Zealand equities and fixed income markets.

After a tumultuous 2022 for the financial markets, all speakers will be addressing to what degree we should expect more of the same through 2023 and what will be different.

Nikko AM NZ Head of Equities and incoming Managing Director, Stuart Williams, says with many of last year’s uncertainties yet to recede from view, navigating these markets will continue to require experience, skill and patience from investors. Therefore, the opportunity to hear directly from speakers of this calibre is a timely one.

Nikko AM NZ Head of Equities and incoming Managing Director, Stuart Williams

“Across the global Nikko AM family we have over US$186billion under active management by 200 investment professionals. This gives us access to these world-class presenters, who will be joining our New Zealand team here this week to share their foremost thinking around market activity through presentations and question and answer sessions.”

The two events will be held from 8am to 12.30pm at The InterContinental Hotel in Wellington on Tuesday 28 March and The Park Hyatt Hotel in Auckland on Wednesday 29 March.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Nikko Asset Management on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Labour Productivity Rises 2.2 Percent
Labour productivity rose 2.2 percent in the year ended March 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. The 2.2 percent rise in labour productivity was the largest growth in the measure since 2010... More>>


NIWA: On The Search For Invaders
Deep beneath Waitomo’s rolling hills lies a maze of caves and underground rivers. Here, NIWA researchers braved the dark waters to measure the current and hunt for fishy invaders under the twinkle of the cave’s magical glowworms... More>>

Insurance Council: Provisional Cyclone Gabrielle Claims Reach $890m
Provisional general insurance claims data for Cyclone Gabrielle have been released by the Insurance Council of New Zealand Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa (ICNZ). Over 40,000 claims have been recorded to date worth around $890 million for Cyclone Gabrielle of which around $70m has been paid... More>>

Air New Zealand: Higher Wages For Air New Zealanders At Major Airports
Air New Zealand has increased its entry wage to $30 per hour as it looks to attract around 400 outstanding people to join its Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch airport teams... More>>

Farmers Market: New Research Finds Farmer’s Market Food Cheaper Than The Supermarket
A recent survey done throughout the country conducted by Farmers’ Markets New Zealand (FMNZ) has revealed that buying fresh food directly from the grower or producer costs less money than buying the same basket of goods from the supermarket... More>>

Advertising Standards Authority: Releases 2022 Advertising Turnover
The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) today reported that advertising revenue across main media was $3.389 billion dollars for the 12 months ended 31 December 2022... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 