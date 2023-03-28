After 10 Years Of Service, ANZIIF CEO Prue Willsford To Step Down

After 10 years of service, Prue Willsford, CEO, ANZIIF, announced that she will step down from the role at the end of the year having led the premier learning organisation through a period of tremendous growth, change and industry service.

Prue's decade of changemaking has seen the election of five ANZIIF board presidents, including Jon Fox, Karl Armstrong, Allan Reynolds, Megan Beer and Tim Plant. Prue acknowledges each for bringing with them “guidance, wisdom and commitment to ANZIIF and the industry”.

Commencing in April 2023, the Board will oversee the formal process to appoint a new ANZIIF CEO. This paves the way for a best-practice leader with passion and a commitment to professional excellence and education to take the opportunity to make a lasting and positive difference to the insurance industry.

Prue Willsford comments, “ANZIIF has been an amazing life experience for me. I’ve been given extraordinary opportunities to learn and grow, and to make an impact. I feel strongly that organisations such as ANZIIF benefit from the fine balance of stability and renewal, and, after a decade, it feels like the right time for me to leave ANZIIF in the capable hands of our talented teams. I leave with many achievements that I am truly proud of and the knowledge that ANZIIF is set to fulfil its aims.”

Over the decade, Prue has been pivotal in leading the new ANZIIF education model, the improvement of professional frameworks, upholding professional standards and maintaining the industry’s passion for and commitment to professional development.

Prue remains accountable for the strategic and financial goals ANZIIF has set this year.

Tim Plant, President, ANZIIF Board commented, “It has been a pleasure working with Prue over the past years and the board appreciates the enormous contribution she has made to ANZIIF and the industry more generally.”

