Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

After 10 Years Of Service, ANZIIF CEO Prue Willsford To Step Down

Tuesday, 28 March 2023, 7:19 pm
Press Release: ANZIIF

After 10 years of service, Prue Willsford, CEO, ANZIIF, announced that she will step down from the role at the end of the year having led the premier learning organisation through a period of tremendous growth, change and industry service.

Prue's decade of changemaking has seen the election of five ANZIIF board presidents, including Jon Fox, Karl Armstrong, Allan Reynolds, Megan Beer and Tim Plant. Prue acknowledges each for bringing with them “guidance, wisdom and commitment to ANZIIF and the industry”.

Commencing in April 2023, the Board will oversee the formal process to appoint a new ANZIIF CEO. This paves the way for a best-practice leader with passion and a commitment to professional excellence and education to take the opportunity to make a lasting and positive difference to the insurance industry.

Prue Willsford comments, “ANZIIF has been an amazing life experience for me. I’ve been given extraordinary opportunities to learn and grow, and to make an impact. I feel strongly that organisations such as ANZIIF benefit from the fine balance of stability and renewal, and, after a decade, it feels like the right time for me to leave ANZIIF in the capable hands of our talented teams. I leave with many achievements that I am truly proud of and the knowledge that ANZIIF is set to fulfil its aims.”

Over the decade, Prue has been pivotal in leading the new ANZIIF education model, the improvement of professional frameworks, upholding professional standards and maintaining the industry’s passion for and commitment to professional development.

Prue remains accountable for the strategic and financial goals ANZIIF has set this year.

Tim Plant, President, ANZIIF Board commented, “It has been a pleasure working with Prue over the past years and the board appreciates the enormous contribution she has made to ANZIIF and the industry more generally.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ANZIIF on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Labour Productivity Rises 2.2 Percent
Labour productivity rose 2.2 percent in the year ended March 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. The 2.2 percent rise in labour productivity was the largest growth in the measure since 2010... More>>


NIWA: On The Search For Invaders
Deep beneath Waitomo’s rolling hills lies a maze of caves and underground rivers. Here, NIWA researchers braved the dark waters to measure the current and hunt for fishy invaders under the twinkle of the cave’s magical glowworms... More>>

Insurance Council: Provisional Cyclone Gabrielle Claims Reach $890m
Provisional general insurance claims data for Cyclone Gabrielle have been released by the Insurance Council of New Zealand Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa (ICNZ). Over 40,000 claims have been recorded to date worth around $890 million for Cyclone Gabrielle of which around $70m has been paid... More>>

Air New Zealand: Higher Wages For Air New Zealanders At Major Airports
Air New Zealand has increased its entry wage to $30 per hour as it looks to attract around 400 outstanding people to join its Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch airport teams... More>>

Farmers Market: New Research Finds Farmer’s Market Food Cheaper Than The Supermarket
A recent survey done throughout the country conducted by Farmers’ Markets New Zealand (FMNZ) has revealed that buying fresh food directly from the grower or producer costs less money than buying the same basket of goods from the supermarket... More>>

Advertising Standards Authority: Releases 2022 Advertising Turnover
The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) today reported that advertising revenue across main media was $3.389 billion dollars for the 12 months ended 31 December 2022... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 