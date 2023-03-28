Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Statement Of Issues Released For Connexa / 2degrees Passive Mobile Tower Assets

Tuesday, 28 March 2023, 7:21 pm
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has published a statement of issues relating to an application from Connexa Limited (Connexa) to acquire certain passive mobile telecommunications infrastructure assets from Two Degrees Networks Limited and Two Degrees Mobile Limited (2degrees).

The Statement of Issues outlines the Commission’s potential competition issues with the acquisition following its initial investigation. The Statement of Issues is not a final decision and does not mean that the Commission intends to decline or clear the proposed acquisition.

The Commission is seeking submissions from Connexa, 2degrees and other interested parties on the issues raised in the Statement of Issues.

The Statement of Issues can be found on the case register.

Submissions can be sent by email to registrar@comcom.govt.nz with the reference “Connexa/2degrees” in the subject line.

Submissions are due by close of business on 14 April 2023, with cross-submissions due by close of business on 26 April 2023.

The Commission is currently scheduled to make a decision on the application by 19 May 2023. However, this date may be extended.


Background
We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

