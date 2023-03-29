AGMARDT Joins E Tipu In Multi-year Foundation Partnership

E Tipu: The Boma Agri Summit is known for bringing primary industry leaders and changemakers together to share mind-blowing insights, ignite vital conversations, and tackle the tough questions needed for our food and fibre sectors to survive and thrive.

The Agricultural and Marketing Research and Development Trust (AGMARDT) is on a mission to drive innovation and empower emerging leaders in Aotearoa New Zealand's primary sector. The not-for-profit organisation strategically invests in initiatives that encourage creative thinking, research capability, and collaboration, with a clear focus of igniting a better future for food and fibre in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Recognising strong strategic alignment, AGMARDT has come onboard as the exclusive Foundation Partner for both the E Tipu IFAMA 2023 World Conference and E Tipu 2024: The Boma Agri Summit.

Having partnered since the launch of the conference in 2019, AGMARDT’s belief in the transformative power of E Tipu underscores its decision to embark on a more formalised two-year partnership — reinforcing the quality of the content and delivery, and Boma’s ability to bring together future shapers from across the sector.

The partnership directly ties to AGMARDT’s future-focused objective — to invest in initiatives that encourage innovative thinking, research and collaboration, and highlight emerging leaders in New Zealand’s primary sector. It also supports AGMARDT’s objective of partnering and collaborating, with E Tipu creating valuable space for cross-sector networking and cross-pollination of ideas.

Another alignment is AGMARDT’s focus on including farmers and growers in the conversation — with the 2023 conference focusing specifically on farmers delivering on bold ambition and encouraging participation by offering farmers a 50% savings on tickets right until the conference starts.

Through powerful talks from global and local primary sector leaders, expert panels, action-oriented workshops and Q&As, the Global Forum component of E Tipu IFAMA 2023 helps strengthen understanding of future food and fibre trends to ensure primary sector leaders can focus on the ‘big things’ that count.

With a number of AGMARDT-exclusive activations in the mix, E Tipu IFAMA 2023 offers a unique opportunity for the Trust to harness the passion and enthusiasm of attendees and inspire tangible next steps across the industry.

AGMARDT General Manager Lee-Ann Marsh says “What I’m most looking forward to at E Tipu is interacting with and hearing the views of farmers and growers who’ll be attending. It’s just as important, if not more so for them to attend this event — not only so they can understand the future opportunities and challenges first-hand but to be actively part of the conversations on how we shape our future and move forward together.

Boma founder and CEO Kaila Colbin adds “We’re so grateful to work with a kaupapa-aligned organisation like AGMARDT. Both of our organisations are radically focused on how we can be of service, supporting our food and fibre sectors to be more innovative, collaborative, sustainable and profitable. We look forward to growing our impact together.”

AGMARDT’s support further enhances E Tipu’s ability to create fertile ground for learning, inspiring, connecting and collaborating across the global food and fibre system.

The E Tipu IFAMA 2023 World Conference is powered by Boma in partnership with IFAMA, with the support of Foundation Partner AGMARDT, Destination Partners ChristchurchNZ and CEDA, and Major Media Partners The Country and Go Media.

