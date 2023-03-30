Number Of New Homes Consented Down In February

There were 2,972 new homes consented in February 2023, down 29 percent compared with February 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

“The decrease in the number of homes consented in February 2023 is large when compared with February 2022, which had the highest number of homes consented for any February month on record,” construction and property statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

"The number of homes consented in February 2023 is at a similar level to what it was two years ago in February 2021.”

