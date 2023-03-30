New Organic Products And Production Act A Foundation For Our Future

New Zealand’s Parliament passed the Organic Products and Production Act, on Thursday 30 March 2023, signalling the end of ten years work and the beginning of a new period that will enable the organic sector in Aotearoa New Zealand to flourish and prosper.

“The term organic is now protected. This means investments to help construct a future that makes a positive contribution to New Zealand’s economy and wider environment now have greater assurance and security. It marks a great opportunity to simultaneously ‘get in behind’ farmers, sequester carbon, enhance biodiversity, make farming fun again and tap into the world’s fastest growing multi food-food sector.” Brendan Hoare, Managing Director of Buy Pure New Zealand said.

“The Act is a foundation for regulations and supporting policy that will restrict the use of artificial chemicals, hormones, antibiotics, additives and GMOs in our food and environment. It will also provide a tool to help prevent greenwashing signalling a clear, positive desire to protect one of our country’s most valuable emerging assists, certified organic. This is great news for the environment and consumers.” Brendan Hoare, Managing Director of Buy Pure New Zealand said.

The decade’s work is a great lesson in the discipline of correct persistence. The sector has worked across and with all political parties, four Ministers, all relevant Ministries and a very diverse organic community.

“Special thanks must go out to Minister Damien O’Connor who, along with the support of his parliamentary colleagues have passed the Organic Act and setting a solid foundation for the future of Aotearoa New Zealand.”

