Rothbury Executive Appointment Strengthens Technology Focus

Thursday, 30 March 2023, 1:54 pm
Press Release: Rothbury Insurance Brokers

Rothbury Insurance Brokers has appointed highly experienced and established industry leader Nathan Barrett as Executive General Manager – IT Operations and Commercial Services.

Nathan Barrett

Barrett brings significant expertise to Rothbury’s Executive Leadership Team, having held many senior roles at insurer FMG where he was most recently Chief Product & Pricing, Underwriting and Claims Officer. He will be responsible for delivering IT services to improve the client and employee experience and providing companywide strategic leadership.

“I’m passionate about technology as an enabler of growth and client experience, innovating and simplifying processes, and growing and supporting the team,” says Barrett.

Rothbury Managing Director Roger Abel says the appointment will further strengthen the business.

“It’s exciting to build capability as we continue to focus on growing the Rothbury business through delivering outstanding client service. Nathan’s appointment brings more capacity and expertise in an area of the business where there is constant opportunity to improve the way we do things,” says Abel.

