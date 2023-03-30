Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Steps To Protect Subcontractors Welcomed By New Zealand Specialist Trade Contractors Federation

Thursday, 30 March 2023, 3:16 pm
Press Release: Master Plumbers Gasfitters and Drainlayers NZ

Subcontractors have been served up a massive win following a government announcement giving them greater financial protection if a construction company collapses.

The New Zealand Specialist Trade Contractors Federation (NZSTCF) welcomes the passing of the Construction Contracts (Retention Money) Amendment Act, which will provide vital protections for subcontractors.

NZSTCF president Grant Price says the NZSTCF has been advocating for greater protections for subcontractors for many years.

"There have been many occasions where subcontractors have been left out of pocket when a construction company collapses," says Price. "It is pleasing the government has listened to the sector and taken action to address this issue.

"Subcontractors are a vital part of the construction industry, and they deserve to be paid for their work in a timely and fair manner.

"The new legislation provides much-needed protections for subcontractors’ retention money, ensuring that they will be paid even if the head contractor’s business fails."

Under the new legislation, companies and directors who choose to hold retention money against subcontractors will now be required to hold retention money on trust in a separate bank account, which is unable to be mixed with other company money or assets.

Information about the retention money held must be reported to subcontractors on a regular basis, at least once every three months. Companies who fail to meet their obligations to subcontractors will face strict penalties, including fines of up to $200,000.

The changes to the retention money regime will apply to new commercial construction contracts and existing contracts if they are amended from six months after the Act is passed.

The NZSTCF looks forward to working with the government and other industry stakeholders to ensure that the new legislation is implemented effectively and that subcontractors are able to benefit from the new protections.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Buy Pure: New Organic Products And Production Act A Foundation For Our Future
New Zealand’s Parliament passed the Organic Products and Production Act, on Thursday 30 March 2023, signalling the end of ten years work and the beginning of a new period that will enable the organic sector... More>>


Statistics: Labour Productivity Rises 2.2 Percent
Labour productivity rose 2.2 percent in the year ended March 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. The 2.2 percent rise in labour productivity was the largest growth in the measure since 2010... More>>


NIWA: On The Search For Invaders
Deep beneath Waitomo’s rolling hills lies a maze of caves and underground rivers. Here, NIWA researchers braved the dark waters to measure the current and hunt for fishy invaders under the twinkle of the cave’s magical glowworms... More>>


Statistics: Number Of New Homes Consented Down In February
There were 2,972 new homes consented in February 2023, down 29 percent compared with February 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>


Air New Zealand: Higher Wages For Air New Zealanders At Major Airports
Air New Zealand has increased its entry wage to $30 per hour as it looks to attract around 400 outstanding people to join its Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch airport teams... More>>

Farmers Market: New Research Finds Farmer’s Market Food Cheaper Than The Supermarket
A recent survey done throughout the country conducted by Farmers’ Markets New Zealand (FMNZ) has revealed that buying fresh food directly from the grower or producer costs less money than buying the same basket of goods from the supermarket... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 