Pacifica Tower Takes Top Honour At Concrete Industry Awards

Thursday, 30 March 2023, 8:22 pm
Press Release: Concrete NZ

The project team responsible for the Auckland’s Pacifica Tower, New Zealand’s highest residential building, has taken home the 2023 Nauhria Premier Concrete Award.

Presented at the Concrete NZ Nauhria Industry Awards event at the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron in Auckland during March, the award celebrated concrete’s role in one of the first examples of a new high-rise construction method being used in New Zealand.

The judging panel commended the project team, which along with BBR Contech also included Hengyi Pacific, Plus Architecture, BGT Structures, WSP, ICON and Dominion Constructors, for the adoption of innovative design and construction techniques that are emerging in New Zealand.

In particular, the judges felt the use of in-situ post-tensioned concrete floors was an elegant solution to both architectural and structural performance requirements for multi-storey buildings.

The six-day floor cycle achieved during construction – where a new floor/storey was erected every six days – is testament to the careful consideration of structural design and construction methodology, as well as the skill and expertise of the project team.

Concrete NZ chief executive Rob Gaimster believes the Pacifica Tower sets a new standard for multi-storey reinforced concrete builds, demonstrating concrete can be used for the tallest commercial and residential structures in New Zealand.

“The Pacifica Tower is a prominent and celebrated addition to the Auckland skyline, and all those involved can be proud of our biggest city’s newest landmark," says Rob.

"It is also an example of how the implementation of technologies such post-tensioning and high strength mix designs will be part of concrete's ongoing decarbonisation journey,” says Rob.

On their way to the top prize, the Pacifica Tower team also won theFirth Industries - Excellence in Commercial Concrete category award.

The Awards set a new benchmark for excellence in all aspects of concrete design, construction, rehabilitation, research, and innovation, while also recognising the leaders and teams who are building and preserving New Zealand’s low carbon, built environment of tomorrow.

Other category winners

The Awards also produced winners in other categories for projects and initiatives that demonstrate outstanding concrete achievement.

  • Holcim - Excellence for Architectural Concrete (Monte Craven Award)

Hynds Pipe Systems for Te Pae North Piha Surf Life-Saving Tower, Auckland

  • Golden Bay - Excellence in Concrete Infrastructure

Fulton Hogan Taylors Joint Venture for the Waimea Community Dam, Tasman

HIGHLY COMMENDED.

Downer New Zealand for the Tekapo A, Intake and Shaft, Canterbury

  • GPIL – Mateenbar - Excellence in Concrete Landscaping

Allied Concrete for the Ōpuke Thermal Pools & Spa, Methven

  • BCITO Te Pūkenga - Excellence in Residential Concrete

Young Architects for Scarborough Beton Brut, Christchurch

  • Formshore - Excellence in Concrete Remediation and Reuse

Downer New Zealand for City Rail Link C1, Auckland

  • Powerpac Group - Excellence in Concrete for the Community

Downer New Zealand for the Downtown Infrastructure Development Programme

HIGHLY COMMENDED

Aurecon for Nga Hau Māngere, Auckland

  • Canzac - Excellence in Concrete Innovation

Allied Concrete for e-creteTM

