Retired Porirua Couple “Making A Wish List” After $7 Million Powerball Win

A retired Porirua couple thought they were dreaming after discovering they’d won $7 million in Powerball late on Wednesday night.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, were already half in bed when the woman saw an email reminder about the draw.

“It was about quarter past eleven when I decided to log into MyLotto,” the woman said. “I watched the numbers line up one by one, and as each one circled, I thought, oh, that’s good. When it got to six numbers, I couldn’t believe it – and when the Powerball number lined up, I was speechless!

“I woke my husband up and said, ‘You’ve got to check this! Am I dreaming?’”

The stunned pair “didn’t know what to do. We just sat on the bed, holding each other’s hands.”

After composing themselves slightly, the couple celebrated with “a tipple” and tried to calm their racing minds, although they didn’t nod off until after three in the morning.

As the reality of their win sinks in, the couple have been busy “making a wish list.”

“This is going to make a huge impact on us,” the woman said. “We’ve been dreaming of all the things we can do and throwing things in the pot – writing everything down.”

While the couple plans to invest most of their winnings, and help their family, they are also looking forward to treating themselves.

“Now we can go out for afternoon tea or dinner – we can afford to hire extra help around the house. It’s going to be wonderful.”

