National Competition Launches To Find New Zealand’s Brightest Plumbing Talent And Attract More To The Trade

It’s ‘all cisterns go’ as hundreds of tradies sharpen their tools and get their game faces on when the Plumbing World Young Plumber of the Year (YPOTY) competition launches today.

With the chronic skills shortage facing the industry – estimated to be around 3,500* - Plumbing World New Zealand CEO Rob Kidd says the competition is a way to showcase plumbing as a career and attract new people to the trade.

“There are more than 8,000 people working as plumbers, gasfitters and drainlayers in New Zealand, but it’s not enough to meet demand. The current workforce does not have the capacity to keep up with normal workload, let alone the extensive repair work resulting from the recent natural disasters. Such is the shortage, Immigration New Zealand lists plumbing on its infrastructure skills shortage list.”

Back for a fifth year, competitors from Northland to Southland will vie for the prestigious Young Plumber of the Year title through a series of regional events culminating in the national final in November.

“The opportunity for Kiwis to build a fantastic career in the trades has never been better,” says Rob. “With the aging of the plumbing workforce it’s crucial our young plumbers get the support they need and for those willing to work and complete their qualifications, the path to business ownership is a very real possibility. We need to fill the pipeline with a high calibre of tradespeople who can contribute to the country’s economy and address our industry’s skills shortage.”

The competition’s 2021 winner, Veronika Kreitner, says YPOTY is a fantastic showcase of the trade and taking out the title has significantly impacted her career.

“The recognition boosted my profile, and with it, confidence in my abilities. I feel like the sky's the limit now, and I credit my success to my boss Craig at Guy Plumbing & Gas in Wanaka who taught me the importance of organisation and a meticulous work ethic,” says Veronika.

“The plumbing trades offer many paths to success, and the YPOTY competition can fast-track your development in whatever avenue you choose into a top-notch career. So don't hesitate to have a go!”

YPOTY is held in three phases, starting on 4 July with quick-fire events at 31 Plumbing World branches, followed by the branch winners competing in eight Regional Finals during September and October. While the branch events are a simple skills test and a theory exam, the regional competitions will be held offsite and consist of more challenging practical components as well as a more difficult theory test. Each event will be adjudicated by an expert industry panel of judges.

The winners from each of the eight regions and two wildcard entrants will then fight it out at the grand final in Hamilton in November. A prize pool worth over $80,000 is on offer throughout the competition and includes tools from Milwaukee and Toolware, cash prizes, clothing, equipment, plus a trip for two to Port Douglas for the national winner as part of the Plumbing World Overseas Trips programme.

The YPOTY competition recognises plumbing industry excellence and nurtures talent to ensure a better plumbed New Zealand now and into the future. The competition is open to tradies under the age of 31 who are either working or training as plumbers. There is no cost to enter – enter via the Young Plumbers Club website. The prize pool, competition details and registration form will be available on the website from 3 April.

