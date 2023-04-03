Ventia Appoints Senior Leader To Boost Growth And Benefits For Clients And Communities In New Zealand

Ventia has appointed Damian Pedreschi to the role of Executive General Manager, New Zealand in support of its strategy to redefine service excellence and in recognition of significant market growth opportunities across the country.

In this newly created role, Pedreschi will work with Ventia’s existing Transport, Telecommunications, Defence and Social Infrastructure and Infrastructure Services teams to bring together the full complement of Ventia’s capabilities for the benefit of New Zealand clients and communities.

Ventia Group Executive Mark Ralston said the appointment supported Ventia’s strategy to redefine service excellence and reflected Ventia’s investment and growth outlook in New Zealand.

“We are delighted to have Damian join our talented team. He brings strong leadership skills, a passion for building a great team culture and is well respected across the infrastructure industry.”

Pedreschi joins Ventia from Beca, where he held several senior leadership and executive roles in New Zealand and Australia over the past 18 years. These included the roles of Group Director for Transport and Infrastructure, and most recently Chief Client and Markets Officer.

Pedreschi said he was excited to be working with Ventia – a company that was named among the top three places to work in New Zealand in the 2022 Randstad annual employment survey.

“Ventia has vast expertise and resources across all aspects of infrastructure and I’m looking forward to working with our teams and clients to explore opportunities to grow our business, delight our clients and deliver positive outcomes for our communities across Aotearoa New Zealand.”

Ventia is a New Zealand-listed company with a combined workforce of more than 5,000 people working from offices and depots the length of the country.



